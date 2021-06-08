Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case Latest News





Filmmaker and actor Divya Khosla Kumar feels that actor Pearl V Puri has been falsely accused of raping and molesting a minor lady on the units of his present. In an in depth model of her aspect of the story, Divya talked about that Pearl has allegedly been framed within the case by the lady's father who's preventing a custody battle with the lady's mom and has used Pearl within the case for his profit. Divya, who had teamed up with the Naagin fame actor in a music video titled Teri Aankhon Me, has come out in his assist and in addition requested others to battle for justice and save Pearl from this trauma.

She shared a photograph of the couple posing with their daughter who was 5 years outdated when the alleged incident occurred on the units of Pearl's present Bepannah Pyar. As talked about by Divya within the publish, the daddy had reported the incident again in 2019, nevertheless, he by no means named Pearl within the case and it's solely now, in 2021, that he accused the actor of molesting his daughter. Part of her publish reads, "Now the police have arrested Pearl … I need to know why the police didn't arrest him in 2019 when this case was filed … the reason being that Within the FIR filed it was talked about that the kid was molested when she was with the mom. Pearl's identify was nowhere within the FIR. (I've learn the FIR myself when Pearl's mom forwarded it to me yesterday when she known as me for assist) Ekta Sharma in her calls with Ekta Kapoor clearly says that her husband is a psychotic particular person, who has mentally & bodily abused her, she's acquired a number of proofs for a similar, she clears the case by saying that Pearl is harmless & nothing like this occurred on the units (sic)"

Divya has additional talked about within the publish that the daddy 'kidnapped' his daughter from college and manipulated her to call Pearl in his FIR. "Please notice The kid is 5 Yrs outdated … 10days later the daddy kidnapped the kid after college & filed a case of bodily abuse. Nonetheless, neither the kid nor the daddy talked about Pearl's identify … quick ahead to 2yrs later as we speak in 2021 when the kid is now 7yrs outdated – She recognises the accused. For a second if we assume that such a factor occurred with the poor child … I need to know at such a young age will the newborn keep in mind the particular person's identify & recognise him. It's unhappy for this little lady for the sort of mother and father she's been blessed with I solely need to ship love her approach," she wrote.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had talked about that she talked to the lady's mom who clearly refused that such an incident ever passed off. Divya wrote that in Ekta's name, the lady's mom blamed her husband for this complete controversy. Divya requested all to not let this incident smash Pearl's profession and his life. "I m supporting him is as a result of I personally have labored with him and I've seen it at shut quarters on how this younger man respects girls … there have been girls on the units in all departments- costumes, choreography, assistants .. even our director was a girl … did anyone ever really feel this man is a pervert…. NO … hez a person with good ethical values … Might the reality win & might #PearlvPuri not lose his valuable years in proving himself (sic)," she additional wrote. Take a look at the complete publish right here:

On June 4, Pearl was arrested on the costs of raping and molesting a minor lady. The Waliv Police arrested the favored TV actor and he continues to stay in custody. A number of TV stars have come out in Pearl’s assist ever since his arrest together with filmmaker Ekta Kapoor. The actor is understood for his performances in exhibits like Naagin 3, Nagarjuna Ek Yoddha, Bepanah Pyaar, Phir Bhi Na Maane… Badtameez Dil and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat.