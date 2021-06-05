Pearl V Puri Rape And Molestation Case





Mumbai: Anita Hassanandani has come out in help of Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri amid the rape and molestation allegations. She took to social media sharing an image together with her former co-star and added that this can’t be true. Additionally Learn – Naagin 3 Fame Pearl V Puri Arrested on Costs of Rape And Molestation

Anita took to Instagram sharing a selfie with Pearl V Puri and talked about that the reality will likely be out quickly. ”Woke as much as some nonsensical information bout @pearlvpuri I do know him! It’s NOT true … canNOT be true…. all lies. I’m positive there’s extra to it. And the reality will likely be out quickly. Love you @pearlvpuri #ISTANDWITHPEARL,” she wrote. A number of different followers additionally took to the remark part of Anita’s put up and used the hashtag IStandWithPearl. ”He’s harmless,, nd quickly he’ll show it,” one of many social media customers wrote. Additionally Learn – Anita Hassanandani Shares Intimate Kiss With Hubby Rohit Reddy However Somebody is ‘Watching Over’

Pearl V Puri was arrested on the evening of June 4 in Vasai. His arrest comes after a minor lady and her household filed a rape and molestation case towards him in Mumbai. The actor has been booked beneath The Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act because the minor lady had alleged that Puri had taken sexual favours from her by promising her a profession in TV serials. The actor is presently in police custody.

Pearl V Puri made his debut in tv in 2013 with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. He additionally labored in a number of tv exhibits together with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2.