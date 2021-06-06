Pearl V Puri to undergo COVID-19 test and if negative he will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow, reveals DCP Sanjay Patil





Yesterday, we obtained the stunning information of Pearl V Puri’s arrest on the fees of raping a minor lady. This unhappy information left all the tv business shocked and every of them went out to help Pearl V Puri. They took to social media and supported Pearl. He was arrested by the Waliv police station below POCSO (Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences) Act, in a 2019 case. Now in an interview with ETimes, Sanjay Patil DCP (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar) has revealed that he has been despatched to a 14-day judicial custody yesterday and will undergo RT-PCR test. If the test comes negative Pearl V Puri will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow. Additionally Learn – Late Divya Bhatnagar’s husband, Gagan Gabru extends help to Pearl V Puri And Karan Mehra; says, ‘Cease misuse of legal guidelines in opposition to males’

Ekta Kapoor in her publish revealed that she spoke to the minor’s mom who stated that her husband is simply attempting to body Pearl V Puri. Ekta in her publish revealed that she has proof as in voice recordings of her dialog with the mom and that fact will come out. The DCP commented on this in an interview with ETimes. He stated, “The sufferer narrated the incident which occurred in 2019 on the units of a TV present. In the course of the investigation, she took the title of the character, the accused was taking part in within the present. The allegations aren’t false, there may be proof, so Pearl was arrested. We’re investigating additional and the reality will come out within the court docket trial.” Sanjay Patil additionally stated that the daddy of the lady had filed the grievance initially in Versova Police Station and then it was transferred to Waliv Police Station. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri rape case: DCP REACTS to Ekta Kapoor’s claims of getting sufferer’s mom’s voice notes; says, ‘Accusation aren’t fallacious and there may be proof in opposition to Pearl’

He additionally stated that the mom was performing in a TV present and the sufferer used to accompany her mom on the set and they’ve arrested Pearl on the idea of a specific incident that the sufferer shared with them. Additionally Learn – Opposite to experiences, Pearl V Puri DID NOT get bail in his case for allegedly raping a minor – SHOCKING particulars inside

