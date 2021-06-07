Pedro Castillo Is Declared President-Elect of Peru

LIMA, Peru – His parents were peasants who had never learned to read. As a child, he walked for hours to school, before becoming a teacher himself. Then, two months ago, he burst onto the Peruvian national political scene as a dissenting candidate with a captivating call to the polls: “No more poor in a rich country.

And on Monday evening, more than a month after the second round of the presidential election, officials declared Pedro Castillo, 51, Peru’s next president. In a very close vote, he defeated Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of a former right-wing president and herself a dominant symbol of the Peruvian elite.

Mr. Castillo’s victory, narrow as it is, has been the country’s clearest establishment repudiation for 30 years. It was also the third straight loss for Ms Fujimori.

Mr. Castillo, a socialist, would become Peru’s first left-wing president in more than a generation, and the first to have lived most of his life as a “campesino” – or peasant – in a poor Andean region.