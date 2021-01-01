Pegasus Case: Congress Rahul Gandhi serious conversation for 45 minutes with RSP MP NK Premachandran Shiv Sena Arvind Sawant & Congress MP Shashi Tharoor while Opposition MPs protested in the Well Rahul Sadh was making “plan” with MPs

The Narendra Modi government may not be agreeing to a debate on the Pegasus espionage case, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seems to have discussed the issue in detail with some opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha.

The former Congress chief was seen in the House with Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran, who had gone to him to talk about the “dangers” of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill. It was passed in the Lok Sabha amid protests. Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were also present during the conversation. The four were engrossed in serious talks for about 45 minutes while the opposition MPs were protesting in the Well. According to Congress MPs, Rahul was asking others what they thought about the government’s reluctance to debate Pegasus in Parliament.

Actually, the opposition parties are adamant on the demand for discussion on the Pegasus case. The third week of the Monsoon session has arrived, but there is a tussle between the ruling party and the opposition on this issue in Parliament. Meanwhile, Rahul convened a meeting with the opposition leaders on Tuesday morning to discuss the strategy to encircle the government and create pressure.

The leaders of the DMK, Shiv Sena, RJD, Left parties, Trinamool Congress and several other opposition parties were invited, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. Leaders and MPs of opposition parties of both the houses participated in it. But no leader came from Aam Aadmi Party. Earlier, key opposition leaders held a meeting in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the Parliament House.

Sources said the leaders who attended the meeting emphasized that the government should discuss the Pegasus issue in Parliament and they would continue to vigorously raise the demand. Sources also said that some leaders suggested a mock parliament to protest the government’s stand.

Gandhi has called the opposition leaders for breakfast at a time when there has been a deadlock in both the houses of Parliament for the past several days over Pegasus, agriculture law and oil inflation etc. The Monsoon session had started from July 19, but till now the proceedings of both the houses have been disrupted. Opposition parties say the impasse in Parliament will end only after the government is ready to hold a discussion on the Pegasus spying issue first. However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi rejected the opposition’s demand and said in the Lok Sabha on Friday that it was not an issue at all.

General Insurance Business Nationalization Amendment Bill approved from LS: The Lok Sabha on Monday approved the ‘Ordinary Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021’ which will pave the way for facilitating more private participation in public sector insurance companies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman placed the bill for discussion and passage. During this, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed the bill. The Congress leader alleged that this is an anti-national bill which has been brought to fill the pockets of the capitalists. On this, Nirmala Sitharaman said that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s talk is completely baseless.

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act is being amended through this bill. The Act came into force in 1972 and provided for the acquisition and transfer of shares of Indian insurance companies and undertakings of other existing insurance companies to better meet the needs of the economy through the development of general insurance business.






