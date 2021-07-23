Pegasus Case French President Emmanuel Macron Change his phone and number

New Delhi. French President Emmanuel Macron has taken a big step amid reports of his phone being targeted. Macron has ordered changes to security protocols amid hack reports. Not only this, he has changed both his mobile and number after being targeted by Israel-made spyware named Pegasus.

This is being described as the first concrete action in the Pegasus scandal. In fact, after being named in the Pegasus list, French President Emmanuel Macron has changed both his phone and phone number. His office gave this information. However, Macro’s office has said that they have multiple phone numbers. That doesn’t mean he was being spied on. This is just for added security.

How serious the French government is regarding the Pegas case can be gauged from the fact that amidst the news of phone hacking, the French President not only changed his phone but also the number.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said that in view of the incident, necessary steps were being taken to protect the president. “Of course, we are taking it very seriously,” he said.

Let us tell you that recently, after a detailed investigation by 17 media organizations of the world, it was claimed that the spyware Pegasus of the Israeli company was used to spy on many heads of state, ministers, journalists and human rights activists. The name of French President Emmanuel Macron was also included in this list.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, 14 more French ministers were targeted along with Emmanuel Macron for possible surveillance from the Moroccan side.

Moroccan authorities have categorically denied the use of Pegasus. He said that the allegations leveled by the newspaper are baseless and false.

However, it is not clear whether the spyware was ever installed on the phone of French President Emmanuel Macron.

But according to reports, his number was on the target list of 50,000 people by customers of the NSO Group that made Pegasus since 2016.

Israel will also investigate

A ministerial-level group has also been formed in Israel regarding the Pegasus issue. This team will assess the news of 17 media organizations.

On the other hand, Pegasus software maker NSO has denied the allegations of espionage, saying that its program is only to fight crime and terrorism.