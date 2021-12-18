Pegasus case: Supreme Court stays judicial inquiry commission proceedings, expresses displeasure over continuing till now

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the inquiry proceedings of the Judicial Inquiry Commission set up by the West Bengal government to probe the Pegasus case headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur. A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli expressed displeasure over the continuation of the proceedings by the Commission. In fact, the Supreme Court itself has constituted an independent committee to investigate the matter independently.

When the hearing of the case started on Friday, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the petitioner NGO Global Village Foundation Charitable Trust, said that they are challenging the proceedings of the West Bengal Commission. To this, Justice Raman asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, as to what happened to the oral word given by him.

Singhvi had given an undertaking to the bench that the state government would not pursue the matter. The Chief Justice asked Singhvi that last time you gave the undertaking. We wanted to record, but you said don’t record. You started investigating again. Singhvi replied that the state government could not control the commission. To this, Justice Raman said that we understand the situation in the state.

Issue notices to all parties. We stop the proceedings. The bench allowed the petitioner to make the Secretary of the Commission a party in the matter. On Thursday, the petitioner NGO had requested for urgent listing of the matter for hearing, stating that the West Bengal Commission is proceeding with the investigation, while the Supreme Court has appointed an independent expert committee to probe the allegations in the Pegasus case. has constituted. Referring to the matter, the lawyer had said that West Bengal had said that the committee would not work in parallel with the commission set up by the Supreme Court.

Rona Wilson had Pegasus spyware on her phone: Forensic analysis

Rona Wilson, a year before her arrest in the Elgar Parishad case, had NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware on her smartphone, a new forensic analysis says. According to the analysis, Wilson, a prisoner’s rights activist, was the victim of “surveillance and supply of incriminating documents” nearly a year before his arrest in June 2018. Digital forensics company Arsenal Consulting said Wilson’s Apple phone was selected for surveillance by an Israeli NSO Group customer.

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) national general secretary V Suresh said the new findings reveal strong evidence in the case. Now there is solid evidence, he said. We are exploring all legal possibilities to substantiate these findings on the basis of new types of electronic evidence.

PUCL and Mumbai Rising to Save Democracy said in a statement that the new forensic report confirms that Rona Wilson, the main accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, was attacked by Pegasus for over a year. This is particularly noteworthy, according to the statement, as earlier reports from Arsenal showed Wilson’s computer was hacked between June 13, 2016 and April 17, 2018 via a NetWire Remote Access Trojan (RAT) and his computer Files were put in. The same thing was done with the computer of another accused Surendra Gadling, the statement said. Arsenal also confirmed that neither Wilson nor Gadling had ever opened these files.

PUCL alleged that the first Pegasus attack on Wilson’s iPhone took place on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, where the Pegasus maker NSO Group company is headquartered. Was it just a coincidence? PUCL questioned that NSO has repeatedly reiterated that it sells Pegasus only to governments and all its sales are done with the approval of the Israeli government. Why has the government kept a deliberate silence on these questions?

According to the statement, all this is “excellent documentary evidence of how cyber crimes are undermining India’s crime justice system and the rights of its citizens.” The PUCL said that having found strong evidence that several such citizens were attacked by NetWare and Pegasus, it is now of great importance that a Supreme Court-appointed committee examine the links between the two attacks and the Bhima-Koregaon case. For this, examine the implications of this.

Looking at the four Arsenal reports together, there is no doubt that the Bhima-Koregaon case has no basis. At least all the accused should be given immediate bail.

