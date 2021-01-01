Pegasus spyware case in India: Supreme Court to hear Pegasus spyware case on Monday

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday a demand for an independent inquiry into the alleged spying of some individuals through Israeli spyware Pegasus. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Raman had on September 7 given more time to the Center to file a reply after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would not file a second affidavit due to some difficulties. Do not meet the relevant authorities to make a decision.The center had filed a brief affidavit in the Supreme Court, saying the petitions seeking an independent inquiry into the Pegasus espionage allegations were based on “speculation or other unsupported media reports or incomplete or unconfirmed material.” The apex court had on August 17 issued a notice to the Center on the petitions, stating that it did not want the government to disclose anything that would compromise national security.

Gujarat’s next Chief Minister: How BJP once again expressed surprise … Race veterans left behind, ‘Unknown’ Patel wins

The government has informed that Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has already clarified his role in Parliament in this regard. It said the government would set up a committee of experts to dispel misconceptions spread by certain vested interests and to investigate the issues raised. The apex court, while issuing notice on the petitions, had said that the government (national) did not want to disclose anything related to national security to the government and asked the Center what the problem was if competent authorities filed affidavits on the issue.

Gujarat politics: Hardik Patel angry with BJP: Delhi controls Gujarat CM, people will change government next year

The legal officer told the bench, “Our answer is the same as we have respectfully stated in our previous affidavit. Please look at the issue from our point of view as our affidavit is sufficient. He said,” The Government of India is before the Supreme Court of the country. ” If a country’s government discloses what software is used and what is not, people involved in terrorist activities can take precautionary measures.

Petitions from the Israeli company NSO regarding alleged spyware reports by reputable citizens, politicians and government agencies of journalists using spyware Pegasus. An international media group has said that more than 300 Indians are listed as potential targets for monitoring mobile phone numbers using Pegasus spyware.