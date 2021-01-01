Pegasus Spyware Row: SC asks Parties to observe discipline & refrain from debating issues on social media and websites Said SC – When the case in the court, then the discussion should also be here

Congress and Trinamool Congress members also created ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the Pegasus espionage scandal and other important issues. The proceedings of the Lower House were adjourned till 12 noon, about 20 minutes after the commencement of the proceedings due to the noise of the opposition members.

As soon as the sitting of the House started in the morning, members of opposition parties came near the plinth and started shouting slogans and showing posters. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla started the Question Hour amid the uproar. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal answered supplementary questions related to regulation of e-commerce companies amidst uproar by opposition members. Further, Birla urged the shouting members to go to their places and said that he is ready to hold discussions on various subjects. He told the opposition members, “Question Hour is an important time. You go to your places. I want to discuss.” He further said – If the country is to be empowered, then we have to discuss and communicate here. You go to your seats. I want to discuss every topic. You have been sent here for discussion, not slogans. Your approach is wrong. However, even after this the commotion continued.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Tuesday that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer on this matter, but why is he silent on the statement of the Defense Ministry that there is no transaction with the Israeli company NSO. . The former Home Minister tweeted, “Defence Ministry denies any deal with NSO Group (Israel). If the Ministry of Defense is correct, then separate a Ministry/Department from the matter. But what about the remaining half a dozen suspects? Why is he silent?”

Amid the Pegasus espionage controversy, the Defense Ministry on Monday said it has not entered into any transaction with the NSO Group. Israel’s NSO group has developed military-level espionage software Pegasus which has been in controversy in recent times. This information was given by the Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to a question by Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) member V Sivadasan.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought some time to take directions from the government regarding the petitions on the Pegasus dispute. The court has fixed August 16 for hearing the matter. The top court asked the parties to be disciplined and avoid debating the issues on social media and websites. The court said, “We are not opposed to debate, but when the matter is in court, it should be discussed here.”





