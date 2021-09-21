pei mama: ticket movie Pei Mama Vicky Kaushal became a troll after copying a ghost poster

The Tamil film Pai Mama is releasing on September 24. The poster of this movie has been released today. After seeing the poster of the movie Pie Mama, you will definitely remember Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood movie ‘Bhoot’ for a moment. This is the reason why Pai Mama’s poster has to face a lot of trolls on social media. In fact, the poster for Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Ghost’ has used a face-to-face technique to replace the face of the film’s lead actor Yogi Babu. Like ‘Ghost’, ‘Pei Mama’ is also a horror film. Social media users are also reacting a lot to the poster. Some users are trolling Mama, comparing her to a ‘ghost’ movie.



Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar were in the lead roles in ‘Ghost – Part One: The Haunted Ship’. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and directed by Karan Johar, Hiru Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The makers of ‘Ghost – Part One: The Haunted Ship’ had planned to make the film a horror franchise. But the first film failed at the box office and there is no update on its sequel.