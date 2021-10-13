Pele got 93 lakh rupees for tying shoelaces in the match, a reporter made a deal with the football magician

Players get a good amount for advertising, but have you ever heard that a company has given 93 lakh rupees to the player just for tying shoe laces. Don’t be surprised, it’s true. Known as the magician of football, Pele got this offer during the 1970 FIFA World Cup. The company had sent this proposal to this Brazilian star footballer through a journalist.

According to the Los Angeles Times report, Pelé was paid a large sum of money to tie his shoelaces in the 1970 Football World Cup final. It is said that after this incident, the so-called ‘sneaker wars’ between rival shoe companies Adidas and Puma started. Sneakers became a big part of the athletics world in the years following World War II. The themes of which athlete wore Adidas and which one wore Puma were key parts of both companies’ advertising. As a result, companies came up with new tricks to engage the players with them.

Brazil’s 1970 national team, led by Pele, was one of the greatest teams in FIFA World Cup history. Brazil played the 1970 final against Italy. Just before the opening whistle of the final match, Pelé took a moment to ask the referee to tie his sneakers. It was such an incident that all eyes were on Pele. Then all the cameras focused on him when he bent down to tie the laces of his PUMA sneakers.

The 1970 FIFA World Cup was the last of the four World Cups played by Pele. Brazil won the title for the third time in those four tournaments. Brazil defeated Italy 4–1 in the final. Pele was clearly the most famous footballer in the world at the 1970 World Cup. However, he did not sign any endorsement with Adidas or Puma. Instead, Pele signed a deal with the English shoe company Stylo.

However, things got interesting when Puma sent a representative named Hans Henningsen to the Brazilian team. Henningsen was a reporter. He had friendly relations with the Brazilian football team. Pele and Henningsen spent some time together. However, Pelé became incensed as to why Henningsen had ever offered to sign him in the first place. In the end, Henningsen made a bold decision. He is said to have made a deal with Pele without Puma’s approval!

Henningsen offered Pele US$25,000 (approximately Rs.19 lakh) for the 1970 World Cup and US$100,000 (about Rs.74 lakh) for the next four years. Apart from this, a part of the sale of Puma brand sneakers was also given (not disclosed). Henningsen communicated his proposal to Armin Dassler (then head of Puma & Dassler).

Armin agreed to the offer. He and Henningsen gave the money to Pele. The deal was that Pele would deliberately ask the referee for time before the opening of the final match so that all cameras would focus on him. Pele did the same. Before the final, she tied the laces of Puma brand sneakers. You can imagine how infuriated Adidas must have been. With this the ‘Sneaker Wars’ started.