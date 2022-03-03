Sports

Pelicans: Zion Williamson’s foot improving, but no timetable

22 hours ago
Zion Williamson’s recovery from a right foot injury has improved where he will be able to slowly resume basketball activities, the New Orleans Pelicans reported Wednesday.

However, he has no schedule for when he will be able to play.

The announcement came after doctors examined a recent image of Williamson’s feet and saw evidence of “improved bone healing”.

Williamson, who built a team-high 27 points and was an all-star last season, was trying to return to practice in mid-December from a summer injury. But at the time his foot imaging revealed a setback and the club said Williamson would stop practicing and focus on healing.

Williamson then received a “biological injection” to improve bone healing. And with the Pelicans’ permission, Williamson left New Orleans in early January to continue his recovery in Oregon.

Phoenix, Arizona - November 02: New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson responds during a time-out from the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on November 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Sun defeated the Pelicans 112-100.

Phoenix, Arizona – November 02: New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson responds during a time-out from the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on November 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Sun defeated the Pelicans 112-100.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Drafting first overall outside Duke in 2019, Williamson played just 24 games as a rookie in the pre-season due to a right knee injury (lateral meniscus). In his second season, he played 61 of 72 games.

Last summer he hit his leg while practicing basketball with his stepfather, to whom he gave the responsibility of his offseason training.

The Pelicans revealed the injury on the first day of training camp in September and said they hoped he would be ready to play the regular-season opener on October 20. Williamson initially agreed with that timeline, which later proved to be overly optimistic. At least five months.

With the exception of Williamson, the Pelicans started 1-12 but the Western Conference climbed steadily into the fray for play-off berths. They also acquired high-scoring guard CJ McCullum from Portland two days before the NBA trade deadline to consolidate their recent gains in the standings.

After losing four of five games in the trade, the Pelicans returned from an all-star break with a one-sided win at the Phoenix and Los Angeles Lakers.

Entering Wednesday night’s home game against Sacramento, the Pelicans (25-36) and Portland (25-36) have 21 regular season-games left in the 10th and final play-in spot west.

