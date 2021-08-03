Pelosi and Yellen to Discuss Rental Assistance as Eviction Crisis Looms

Ms Pelosi, for her part, tried to bridge the gap between the Progressive Democrats and a group of a dozen moderates in her caucus who blocked efforts to pass a bill last week that would have extended the freeze until at the end of the year .

Ms Pelosi said during the appeal that the moratorium on evictions should be extended. Ms Yellen noted that Mr Biden had asked the CDC to see if it was legally possible to extend the deportation ban and that she hoped they would take a careful look at this.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that Mr Biden asked the CDC on Sunday to consider extending the 30-day moratorium, even only to high-risk states, but said the CDC “has been unable to find authority for a new moratorium on targeted evictions. Our team is redoubling its efforts to identify all available legal authorities to provide the necessary protections.”

The administration appears to be rallying around a solution to this legal problem by imposing a new moratorium, rather than extending the existing one.

Speaking at the White House briefing on Tuesday, Psaki said the administration was exploring all potential solutions, including a “short-term limited partial extension”, but no decision had been made.

In a White House meeting with Mr Biden on Friday, Ms Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, bluntly informed Mr Biden that they did not have the votes to pass an extension – and urged him to take whatever action possible using his executive power, according to two Democratic congressional advisers briefed on the meeting.

The Biden administration said it did not have the legal authority to extend the moratorium and called on Congress to find a legislative solution. On Monday, the administration called on states to step up efforts to provide more federal assistance to troubled tenants – while making a desperate appeal to localities to extend their own local moratoria.