Pelosi brings Democratic delegation to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy during surprise visit



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, where she and some of her democratic colleagues met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to a video tweeted by the Ukrainian president on Sunday morning, Zelensky welcomed the delegation, shaking hands with lawmakers on a street in the capital before their meeting.

“Welcome all of you,” Zelensky was heard to say.

The Democratic delegation included: Chairman Jim McGovern, Chairman Gregory Mix, Chairman Adam Schiff, Congressman Barbara Lee, Congressman Bill Keating, and Congressman Jason Crowe.

Not all members entered Ukraine or met with Zelensky.

Pelosi, in the second row of the presidency after the vice-president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

During a meeting later in the day, Pelosi reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to helping Ukraine.

“We believe we are here to thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on the border of freedom and your fight is for everyone,” Pelosi said. “Our promise is to stay with you until the fight is over.”

In a separate statement, Pelosi’s office said the Democratic delegation would work to approve a new $ 33 billion aid package requested by President Joe Biden.

“Our congressional delegation had the honor and privilege of meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unequivocal and strong message to the world: America stands firm with Ukraine,” the office continued. “Our meeting with President Zelensky began with a vote of gratitude to the United States for its substantial assistance. He expressed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the United States to address the devastating humanitarian crisis that has befallen the Ukrainian people.” And our delegation proudly conveys the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legal package. “

Pelosi added: “Our delegation expressed our respect and gratitude for the leadership of President Zelensky and commended the people of Ukraine for their courage in the fight against Russian oppression.”

Pelosi added that shortly after the meeting, the group left Ukraine for Warsaw, Poland.

After the meeting, Zelensky tweeted a translation: “The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping us defend our state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

Meeting with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi The United States is a strong supporter of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression in Kiev. Thank you for helping to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh – Volodymyr Zelensky (@zelenskyUA) May 1, 2022

Last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to discuss increasing US financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

“In recent weeks, speed, numbers – everything has improved. I’m grateful for that,” Zelensky said after the meeting.

Shortly after senior U.S. officials met with Zelensky, Biden asked Congress to approve an additional $ 33 billion in aid. More than 20 20 billion in proposed aid for weapons.

Last week, Biden announced an additional 800 800 million in security assistance to Luhansk and Donetsk to help Ukraine fight Russian aggressors.

