World

Pelosi brings Democratic delegation to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy during surprise visit

14 hours ago
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, where she and some of her democratic colleagues met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to a video tweeted by the Ukrainian president on Sunday morning, Zelensky welcomed the delegation, shaking hands with lawmakers on a street in the capital before their meeting.

“Welcome all of you,” Zelensky was heard to say.

The Democratic delegation included: Chairman Jim McGovern, Chairman Gregory Mix, Chairman Adam Schiff, Congressman Barbara Lee, Congressman Bill Keating, and Congressman Jason Crowe.

Not all members entered Ukraine or met with Zelensky.

Pelosi, in the second row of the presidency after the vice-president, is the highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war.

During a meeting later in the day, Pelosi reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to helping Ukraine.

“We believe we are here to thank you for your fight for freedom. We are on the border of freedom and your fight is for everyone,” Pelosi said. “Our promise is to stay with you until the fight is over.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President of Ukraine Zelensky on May 1, 2022.

In a separate statement, Pelosi’s office said the Democratic delegation would work to approve a new $ 33 billion aid package requested by President Joe Biden.

“Our congressional delegation had the honor and privilege of meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials,” Pelosi’s office said in a statement.

“Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unequivocal and strong message to the world: America stands firm with Ukraine,” the office continued. “Our meeting with President Zelensky began with a vote of gratitude to the United States for its substantial assistance. He expressed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the United States to address the devastating humanitarian crisis that has befallen the Ukrainian people.” And our delegation proudly conveys the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legal package. “

In this photo released from the Press Office of the President of Ukraine on Sunday, May 1, 2022, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday, April 30, with her delegation before meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, 2022. Pelosi, Vice The president is the second-highest-ranking American leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, and his visit marks a major demonstration of the country's continued support for the struggle against Russia.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

Pelosi added: “Our delegation expressed our respect and gratitude for the leadership of President Zelensky and commended the people of Ukraine for their courage in the fight against Russian oppression.”

Pelosi added that shortly after the meeting, the group left Ukraine for Warsaw, Poland.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President of Ukraine Zelensky on May 1, 2022.

(Zelensky)

After the meeting, Zelensky tweeted a translation: “The United States is a leader in Ukraine’s strong support in the fight against Russian aggression. Thank you for helping us defend our state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

Last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin traveled to Ukraine to discuss increasing US financial and military assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) are attending a meeting, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 30, 2022. Photo taken April 30, 2022. Handout through the Press Service / REUTERS of the President of Ukraine

(Via Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Handout REUTERS)

“In recent weeks, speed, numbers – everything has improved. I’m grateful for that,” Zelensky said after the meeting.

In this video, released by the Press Office of the President of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

Shortly after senior U.S. officials met with Zelensky, Biden asked Congress to approve an additional $ 33 billion in aid. More than 20 20 billion in proposed aid for weapons.

Last week, Biden announced an additional 800 800 million in security assistance to Luhansk and Donetsk to help Ukraine fight Russian aggressors.

Caitlin McFall of Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.


