Pelosi defends Biden’s sanctions against ‘tyrant’ Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘Total assault on democracy’

15 seconds ago
On the eve of an international diplomatic visit, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday praised the speedy sanctions imposed on Russia by President Biden and warned that the “oppressor” Vladimir Putin should expect more pain for his hostility against Ukraine.

“It’s amazing to see an oppressive role in a country in this day and age. This is the same oppressor who attacked our democracy in 2016,” Pelosi told Putin on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

Pelosi held a press conference after a whirlwind congressional trip that included stops in Israel, the United Kingdom and Germany for the Munich Security Conference. He said Putin’s actions had united NATO allies, and that they were united in their agreement to impose “quick and serious consequences” on Russia.

Pelosi says Putin will pay without invading Ukraine: You can’t “threaten the world and walk away”

“This is, my friends, our moment. This is Sudetenland,” Pelosi said of former Nazi leader Adolf Hilter’s expansion into Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland region before World War II. “That’s what people used to say [abroad in Munich]. You cannot ignore what Putin is doing. Of course, no one is ignoring it. But you can’t take it lightly – it’s a complete attack on democracy. “

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force, a volunteer military unit of the Armed Forces, train in a park in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

Despite diplomatic pressure from the Biden administration and NATO allies and the threat of international sanctions, Putin announced that Russia would send troops to Ukraine on Monday to recognize the independence of the two separatist regions.

Biden on Tuesday followed the “first step” of sanctions against Russia and vowed to step up “as Russia moves forward with this attack.” The Allies also responded by announcing that Germany would close the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Met with reporters Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.

(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

Despite calls from Republicans that the U.S. should impose a pre-invasion ban, Pelosi said he respects Biden’s verdict and respects the international community’s goal of uniting in response. He was responding to a reporter’s question about whether it was too late for Russia to respond.

“I think you’re frankly wasting your time on something that is after the truth,” Pelosi said.

Nevertheless, Pelosi, as well as Adam Schiff, a Democratic Republican from California, who was at the press conference, indicated that sanctions on Putin would continue to grow.

“We have not yet seen the depth of these sanctions,” Pelosi said.

“This is a very bad move by Vladimir Putin,” Pelosi continued, adding that sanctions could hurt Putin and his allies financially. “He is a KGB man who may be the richest man in the world because of this exploitation of his own people.”

