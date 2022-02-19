Pelosi, Democratic lawmakers hold press conference in Munich amid heightened Russian aggression toward Ukraine



Off Video

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de-Calif, is chairing a news conference amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday morning.

Russia-Ukraine: Orange Harris in Munich: Borders should not be forcibly changed: Live Update

Pelosi will be joined by Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, D-Caliph, Republican Barbara Lee, D-Calif, and Republican Betty McCallum, D-Min. The party is part of a congressional delegation to the Munich Security Conference.

The incident came just hours later Vice President Kamala Harris Meet up with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky In Munich, and when Russia invades Ukraine, it promises united action with allies around the world – including “tough” economic sanctions.

This is a developing event, check back for updates.