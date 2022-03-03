Pelosi favors banning all Russian oil imports into the United States



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she supports an all-out ban on Russian oil in the United States amid growing pressure from Congress to find additional ways to cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s revenue.

“I’m here for it. Ban it,” Pelosi told a news conference in the Capitol on Thursday.

Bipartisan members of Congress are drafting legislation to ban oil imports from Russia, and Republicans, in particular, have called for more domestic oil and gas production in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

On Tuesday, Texas Republican Michael McCall, a top Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said, “The United States, we are importing Russian energy.” “It needs to stop. We’re financing Putin’s war machine.”

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that in December, the United States imported 405,000 barrels of crude oil and petroleum products per day from Russia, or about 5% of all U.S. imports for the month. That’s down from about 800,000 barrels in August.

Republicans have demanded that Biden cut off Putin’s war funds by buying oil

The largest exporters of energy to the United States are Canada and Mexico.

While backing a Russian oil embargo, Pelosi did not agree with the reopening of federal land for oil and gas exploration – something President Biden tried to ban at the start of his presidency.

“I’m not here to dig on public land,” Pelosi said.

Sen. Marshall has introduced a bill banning US oil imports from Russia

As gas prices skyrocketed across the country, Pelosi said oil prices were “directly related” to what was happening in Ukraine. He has reduced the pain at the pump compared to the war the Ukrainians are enduring.

“I heard a Ukrainian MP say today, ‘Our people are being killed, our country is being oppressed, and people are complaining about paying a little more for the price of gas.’ Well, we don’t want people to have to pay a little more for gas, “Pelosi said.

Pelosi also warned of efforts to implement a gas tax holiday, saying the law should have language that would save savings for consumers and not allow oil companies to stockpile more profits.

“It simply came to our notice then.