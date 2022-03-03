World

Pelosi favors banning all Russian oil imports into the United States

13 hours ago
U.S. oil imports from Russia have increased by 20% compared to last year

James Freeman, assistant editor of the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page, emphasized Biden’s comments about US oil imports from Russia and taxes received by Republicans during the State of the Union.

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she supports an all-out ban on Russian oil in the United States amid growing pressure from Congress to find additional ways to cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s revenue.

“I’m here for it. Ban it,” Pelosi told a news conference in the Capitol on Thursday.

Bipartisan members of Congress are drafting legislation to ban oil imports from Russia, and Republicans, in particular, have called for more domestic oil and gas production in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

On Tuesday, Texas Republican Michael McCall, a top Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said, “The United States, we are importing Russian energy.” “It needs to stop. We’re financing Putin’s war machine.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Met with reporters Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.

(AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that in December, the United States imported 405,000 barrels of crude oil and petroleum products per day from Russia, or about 5% of all U.S. imports for the month. That’s down from about 800,000 barrels in August.

Republicans have demanded that Biden cut off Putin’s war funds by buying oil

The largest exporters of energy to the United States are Canada and Mexico.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Putin says the United States and its allies have ignored Russia. Top security claims. In his first remarks on the standoff with the West over Ukraine for more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin was still studying the response of the United States and NATO to Russia's security demands last week. (Photo by Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via AP)

(Pool photo via Yuri Kochetkov / AP)

While backing a Russian oil embargo, Pelosi did not agree with the reopening of federal land for oil and gas exploration – something President Biden tried to ban at the start of his presidency.

“I’m not here to dig on public land,” Pelosi said.

Sen. Marshall has introduced a bill banning US oil imports from Russia

As gas prices skyrocketed across the country, Pelosi said oil prices were “directly related” to what was happening in Ukraine. He has reduced the pain at the pump compared to the war the Ukrainians are enduring.

Thousands of pro-Ukraine protesters gathered in Washington DC

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

“I heard a Ukrainian MP say today, ‘Our people are being killed, our country is being oppressed, and people are complaining about paying a little more for the price of gas.’ Well, we don’t want people to have to pay a little more for gas, “Pelosi said.

Pelosi also warned of efforts to implement a gas tax holiday, saying the law should have language that would save savings for consumers and not allow oil companies to stockpile more profits.

“It simply came to our notice then.

