Pelosi fears ‘for the physical safety’ of US Olympic athletes who speak out against China

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi His warning not to speak out against U.S. Olympic athletes doubled down on Friday Chinese When the communist government is competing Beijing Olympics .

“I wish athletes well,” Pelosi, de-Calif, said at a Capitol event to celebrate the impending passage of the US Competition Act to deal with China. “I do not encourage them to speak out against the Chinese government because if they do, I fear for their safety.”

The Winter Olympics kicked off on Friday amid a US diplomatic boycott in protest of Chinese human rights abuses.

Pelosi raised eyebrows on Thursday when he told athletes that they would “compete” and “not risk the wrath of the Chinese government because they are ruthless.”

Pelosi reiterated his warning on Friday that he wants U.S. athletes to stay safe.

“I’m afraid for the physical safety of those who can talk,” Pelosi added.

The California Congresswoman’s remarks have been widely criticized Of the Chinese communist regime Violations of human rights at home, as well as violations of international law and freedoms abroad.

Under crackdown Xi Jinping, the crackdown has been felt in a wide range of societies. Hong Kong authorities Anti-government protests crushed In 2019, in the city, and in Beijing, the central government passed a national security law aimed at suppressing dissent, leading to the arrest of workers and the disbandment of civil society groups.

An independent, non-partisan body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence of alleged Chinese human rights abuses against the Uyghur people. Finished in December That the Chinese government has committed genocide. China has consistently denied human rights abuses in the region, saying it has taken steps to combat extremism and ensure the safety of its people.

In the western Xinjiang region of the country, an estimated 1 million people or more – most of them Uyghurs – have been held in re-education camps in recent years, according to researchers.

Earlier this week, The FBI Director Christopher Ray Says The threat from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is “more shameless” and “more harmful than ever.”

“There is no greater threat to our ideas, innovation and economic security than China,” said Way Monday from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. “The Chinese government steals astonishing volumes of information and causes deep, job-destroying losses across a wide range of industries.”

Gadget Clock’ Kyle Morris, Adam Shaw, Caitlin McFall and The Associated Press contributed to this report.