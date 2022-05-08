Pelosi fires back at Newsom’s criticism of Dem Party, says abortion rights a ‘constant fight’



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday fired back at her party for criticizing Democratic California Governor Gavin News, saying she had been fighting for “abortion rights” in Congress for “decades” and that anyone else who said otherwise was “unaware” of that fight.

During an appearance on “Face the Nation”, Pelosi was asked to respond to Newsom, who accused his own party of being too inactive on the abortion issue, threatening to overturn Rowe v. Wade after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked.

Row v. Wade: What is this and what can the leaked Supreme Court draft signal

“Where is the Democratic Party?” Newsom said in a planned parenthood in Los Angeles on Wednesday. “Why don’t we call it that? It’s a concerted, concerted effort, and, yes, they’re winning. We have to stand up. Where’s the counter-attack?”

“We’re constantly fighting Republicans in Congress,” Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

“Because in fact they are not only against a woman’s right to choose to terminate her pregnancy, but also for access to contraception and family planning, and the rest, both domestically and globally,” Pelosi continued. “It simply came to our notice then.

“We were bipartisan at first, support for a woman’s right to vote, until politics changed, and so it happened in court,” she said. “Science has not changed, but the courts have changed, and so they are deciding that it will be different.

“I do not know why anyone would make this statement unless they are aware of the fighting that is going on,” he told Newsom.

The abortion controversy is once again rocking the nation in response to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which, if published as a majority opinion, would overturn the 1973 Rowe v. Wade case.

California is planning to become an abortion “sanctuary”, where reproductive rights will be widely protected and patients will be able to travel to other states for services. A proposal seeks to guarantee the right to abortion in the state constitution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.