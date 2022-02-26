World

Pelosi: Important to understand the ‘brilliance’ of Biden’s response to Russian invasion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday celebrated President Biden’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, telling reporters that his experience in government had helped him understand the “arena”.

“I think it’s really important for people to understand that President Biden is handling this brilliantly,” Pelosi said. Says On Friday, Gadget Clock congressional correspondent Chad Pargram. “This is a man who has been chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee for decades. He knows the field. He knows the personalities.”

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up while walking with California House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday, October 1, 2021.

(AP Photo / Susan Walsh)

Pelosi defends Biden’s sanctions against Ukraine’s ‘oppressor’ Putin’s attack: ‘complete attack on democracy’

On Wednesday, Pelosi defended Biden after imposing a series of sanctions on Russia.

“It’s amazing to see an oppressive role in a country in this day and age. These are the same oppressors who attacked our democracy in 2016,” he said.

Pelosi held a press conference after a whirlwind congressional visit that included stops in Israel, the United Kingdom and Germany for the Munich Security Conference. He said Putin’s actions had united NATO allies and that they were united in their agreement to impose “quick and serious consequences” on Russia.

California House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, about proposed investments for children to reduce economic inequality.

(AP Photo / Manuel Balles Cheneta)

Earlier this month, before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Pelosi warned that Putin would suffer the consequences, whether he invaded Ukraine or not.

While President Joe Biden was delivering a primetime address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington on March 11, 2021, DC Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the full meeting of the Valdai Negotiation Club in Sochi, Russia on October 21, 2021.

(Alex Wong / Getty Images | Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

“Putin now has to pay a price for what he has done,” he told reporters as he attended the Munich Security Conference. “It’s not ‘threatening the world and then walking’, and you’re off the hook.”

Marissa Schultz of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.


