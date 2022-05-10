Pelosi lauds protesters using ‘righteous anger’ to ‘march and mobilize,’ as Supreme Court set to overturn Roe



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday praised the protesters for expressing “justified anger” over a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that shows the court may be ready to overturn Rowe v. Wade.

“Although we have seen and heard of the extraordinary suffering in our community,” said Pelosi, de-Calif. “We’ve been inspired by how many of us have turned their religious rage into meaningful action: we’ve heard plans to march and organize to get their voices heard,” he said.

In the statement, Pelosi also attacked Republicans and the Supreme Court over the expected verdict, saying Democrats would “fight relentlessly to establish Roe v. Wade as land law.”

The reporter called for violence against pro-life activists, saying they should not have “peace or security” until they died.

“Republicans have made it clear that their goal is to try to criminalize abortion nationwide,” Pelosi said. “Republican legislators across the country are already pushing for extremely new legislation, arresting doctors for offering reproductive care, seeking a complete ban on abortion without exception, and even accusing them of killing women who exercise their right to choose.”

Pelosi’s statement came just two days before the Senate passed a systematic vote on a bill that would codify abortion protection at the federal level, surpassing any state law on the subject. But the bill is almost certain not to pass, as Republicans oppose it and in the 50-50 Senate, Democrats do not have a vote to break a Philistine.

The statement came a week after protests began in front of the Supreme Court, prompting police to build a fence around the building. And over the weekend, some protesting conservative judges appeared outside the house who are expected to vote to overturn Rowe v. Wade.

White House condemns ‘attempts to intimidate’ Catholic Church during abortion protests

Protesters organized by “Shut Down DC” are expected at the home of Justice Samuel Alito, author of the draft opinion, which was leaked on Monday evening.

Some Republicans, meanwhile, are complaining that the protests are against the law. They cite a federal law that makes it illegal to “picket or parade” outside a courthouse or a judge’s residence “with the intention of influencing a judge, judge, witness or court official to perform his or her duties.”

Politico broke the first news that Justice Dobbs vs. Jackson was planning to overturn Rowe v. Wade in the case of women’s health care, releasing a draft opinion from Alito since February that called for Rowe to be overturned.

It is not clear when the judges will formally announce their verdict in the case. It is expected that they will do so in late June or early July, when the current term of the Supreme Court expires.