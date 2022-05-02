Pelosi meets with Poland’s president after surprise Kyiv visit



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers met with Polish President Andrzej Dudar in Warsaw on Monday.

Pelosi and his democratic colleagues arrived in Poland on Sunday after a surprise visit to Ukraine, where they met in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pelosi and Duda discuss Poland’s commitment to support Ukrainian refugees, as well as possible aid packages from the United States.

“Our members discuss our countries’ continued commitment to Ukraine, especially as Congress prepares to legislate President Biden’s new request for additional security, economic and humanitarian assistance,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Biden has announced another 800 800 million in military aid to Ukraine

“These engagements have become even more significant since our meeting in Kiev with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian leaders,” he continued. “During that deep and solemn visit, our delegation expressed our respect and gratitude for the leadership of President Zelensky and commended the people of Ukraine for their courage in the fight against Russia’s satanic attacks.”

The Democratic delegation included: Chairman Jim McGovern, Chairman Gregory Mix, Chairman Adam Schiff , Congressman Barbara Lee, Congressman Bill Keating and Congressman Jason Crowe. However, not all members traveled to Ukraine or met with Dudar.

Pelosi is pressuring Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s proposed $ 33 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Return of U.S. diplomats to Ukraine, military assistance in talks with Blinken, Austin Zelensky

Pelosi and his delegation were the last U.S. officials to visit Ukraine. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the country last week and discussed further assistance.

Despite the Russian invasion of Kiev in recent weeks, fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. The United Nations on Friday called for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol. The city has seen almost endless shelling since the beginning of the Russian invasion and is now almost unknown.