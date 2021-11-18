Pelosi Predicts Thursday Vote on Biden’s Ambitious Social Policy Bill

WASHINGTON – House Democrats, confident of backing their 1. 1.85 trillion social policy and climate change bill, turned to voting on the package Thursday evening, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing hope that the measures would eventually reach the president. Biden’s desk.

“It’s very exciting. This is historic; It’s transformative, “Ms. Pelosi told reporters Thursday morning.

Democrats can lose only a few votes by a narrow margin of their control. But the speaker did not miss the opportunity.

Prior to the vote, the bill would need to be amended so that it could be considered under a special rule known as conciliation, which protects it from filibuster, allowing Democrats to push against a unified Republican opposition in the Senate. And some moderate Democrats are still waiting for the final budget estimates for the congressional budget office, which Ms. Pelosi said should arrive at 5 p.m.