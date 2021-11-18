Pelosi Predicts Thursday Vote on Biden’s Ambitious Social Policy Bill
WASHINGTON – House Democrats, confident of backing their 1. 1.85 trillion social policy and climate change bill, turned to voting on the package Thursday evening, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressing hope that the measures would eventually reach the president. Biden’s desk.
“It’s very exciting. This is historic; It’s transformative, “Ms. Pelosi told reporters Thursday morning.
Democrats can lose only a few votes by a narrow margin of their control. But the speaker did not miss the opportunity.
Prior to the vote, the bill would need to be amended so that it could be considered under a special rule known as conciliation, which protects it from filibuster, allowing Democrats to push against a unified Republican opposition in the Senate. And some moderate Democrats are still waiting for the final budget estimates for the congressional budget office, which Ms. Pelosi said should arrive at 5 p.m.
So far, the committee-by-committee results from the budget office, the official Congress scorer, have not raised financial concerns. And the House Democrats look forward to the measures – the most comprehensive intervention in the country’s social security network in 50 years and the largest effort ever to tackle climate change – and go home for their week-long Thanksgiving holiday.
Ms. Pelosi discussed areas of agreement reached by Democrats in both the House and Senate: universal pre-kindergarten, generous support for childcare costs, prescription drug price controls, and home health care for older Americans.
But if the bill passes the House, it will face a difficult road in the Senate, where Republicans will have a clear shot at proposing politically difficult amendments, one of which could unravel the fragile Democratic front behind it. Two Democratic centralists, Arizona senators Kirsten Cinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III, are not committed to supporting him, and a single split would reduce the measure in an evenly divided chamber.
Some important provisions remain in place, including measures to grant work permits and legal protection to undocumented immigrants; Funding for four weeks of paid family and medical leave; And a generous increase in federal tax deductions for state and local taxes, from $ 10,000 to $ 80,000 per year.
Liberals like Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent who chairs the budget committee, and some popular conservatives, such as Rep. Jared Golden, the Democrat of Maine, have strongly objected to the tax cuts, which would lead to greater tax cuts. Wealthy homeowners who describe their deductions. But Democrats in high-tax states like New Jersey and New York have demanded provision for their votes.
Ms Pelosi, who declared herself a supporter of the tax provision, defended it on Thursday, saying it was not “about tax cuts for the rich” but about ensuring that state and local governments have the tax revenue needed to educate fire and rescue services. .
She has repeatedly said that she is not afraid that the bill will be brought down or changed in the Senate.
“The Senate will work on it as it sees fit, but whatever it is, it will be transformative and historic,” she said.
New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader who will have to accept the cover if the measure clears the House, promised to complete the work on Thursday.
“Creating jobs, cutting costs, fighting inflation, putting more money in people’s pockets – that’s what Americans want, and that’s what Americans want, and that’s what builds back better,” he said on the Senate floor. “We will continue to work on this important legislation until it is completed.”
