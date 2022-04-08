Pelosi punches back on claim she said Jayapal, AOC competed to be left’s ‘queen bee’



The office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing a book that claims that delegates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pramila Jaipal ran for the “Queen Bee” of the Left last year because they opposed the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“Under the Speaker’s leadership, the House Democrats have made historic progress for the American people and are united by the common goal of meeting the needs of hard-working families,” Pelosi, de-Calif, spokesman Drew Hamil told Gadget Clock Digital.

“A lot of books will be written about the challenges of legislation in times of epidemics and unprecedented Republican barriers, and we will not comment on works that replace gossip for truth,” Hamil added.

The statement came after Punchball News released an anecdote on Friday from the book “This Will Not Pass” by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns. According to the quote, “Pelosi told a senior lawmaker that Democrats have isolated Asian and Hispanic immigrants by speaking out against socialism.”

“In some parts of the same community, the Italian Catholic speaker said, Democrats were not careful enough about the way they talked about abortion among new Americans who were fans of the faith,” the punchball quote from “This Will Not Pass.” “He told another House Democrat that Pramila Jaipal and Ocasio-Cortez wanted to be the ‘queen bee’ of the Left, but that their award could serve the House minority after the next election.”

Pelosi faced the most difficult legal effort of his career last year as President Biden and progressives pushed for a $ 3 trillion reconciliation bill. Moderates on both sides, meanwhile, wanted to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Initially in the summer of 2021, Pelosi joined the Progressives in saying that Congress should not pass an infrastructure bill until the reunification bill, called “Build Back Better,” signed by Biden. But they faced pushbacks from moderate Democrats who wanted to decouple the infrastructure bill from the build-back better. The moderates have demanded that the reconciliation bill be significantly cheaper than what the progressives wanted.

In the end, Pelosi decided that the House should move ahead with the infrastructure before the reconciliation bill, because the House Democrats’ thin margins put both at risk. But he was stunned more than once by the progressives, as they stuck together to block the infrastructure bill until satisfactory steps were reached on the compromise.

The infrastructure bill was finally passed in early November, after which the reconciliation bill was passed in the House. But the Build Back Better Bill was killed in December when Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. He said in “Gadget Clock Sunday” that he could not vote for the bill – effectively killing 50-50 senators.

Representatives of Ocasio-Cortez and Jaipal did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital on Friday.