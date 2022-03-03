Pelosi says Greene, Boebert should just ‘shut up’ after SOTU heckling



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the two firebrand GOP lawmakers needed to “shut up” after President Biden was hacked in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Pelosi, however, refrained from recommending any formal House condemnation against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Green for their explosions in the House chamber during the speech.

“I think they should just shut up,” Pelosi told a Capitol news conference Thursday.

Lauren Boebert defends Satu Outburst: ‘I couldn’t keep quiet’

In 2009, House Democrats accused South Carolina GOP Republican Joe Wilson of “You lie!” During former President Obama’s State of the Union address.

Asked if Democrats would take similar action against Boebert and Green, Pelosi noted An apparent reaction From Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., State of the Union.

“Let me just say that. I agree with what Sen. Lindsay Graham said: ‘Shut up.’ That’s what he told them, ”Pelosi said.

During the State of the Union, Boebert and Green chanted “Build a wall” when Biden spoke of immigration.

And while Biden was speaking to sick elderly people from poisonous burn holes in Iraq and Afghanistan that the “flag-cutting” ended in a coffin, Boebert interrupted the president.

Boebert Sutu wears ‘Drill Baby Drill’, shouts at more than 13 soldiers killed in Pulout, Afghanistan

He shouted: “You left 13 of them,” referring to the 13 flag-covered coffins from Afghanistan after the deadly and chaotic US withdrawal in the summer.

Both Boebert and Green have defended their actions.

Boebert responded to Pelosi with a video of him tearing up former President Trump’s State of the Union speech in 2020 in his high-profile response to Trump’s speech on Thursday.

“So Fancy Nancy is annoyed to speak in my State of the Union,” Boebert said on Twitter. “What’s so significant about a goat’s head?”

At the time, Pelosi described his response as “a courtesy call considering alternatives.”

“I tore it up,” Pelosi continued. “I was trying to find a page with the truth in it. I couldn’t.”

Greene also responded to Pelosi’s remarks by saying, “Outgoing Speaker Pelosi should think about his own Caucus members, such as the Squad, who were just as dissatisfied with Biden’s speech as I was,” Green told Gadget Clock Digital.

Green was referring to critical remarks by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic representative in New York, who called Biden’s speech a “lost opportunity.”