World

Pelosi says Greene, Boebert should just ‘shut up’ after SOTU heckling

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pelosi says Greene, Boebert should just ‘shut up’ after SOTU heckling
Written by admin
Pelosi says Greene, Boebert should just ‘shut up’ after SOTU heckling

Pelosi says Greene, Boebert should just ‘shut up’ after SOTU heckling

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that the two firebrand GOP lawmakers needed to “shut up” after President Biden was hacked in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Pelosi, however, refrained from recommending any formal House condemnation against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Green for their explosions in the House chamber during the speech.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
(Via Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Getty Images)

“I think they should just shut up,” Pelosi told a Capitol news conference Thursday.

Lauren Boebert defends Satu Outburst: ‘I couldn’t keep quiet’

In 2009, House Democrats accused South Carolina GOP Republican Joe Wilson of “You lie!” During former President Obama’s State of the Union address.

Asked if Democrats would take similar action against Boebert and Green, Pelosi noted An apparent reaction From Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C., State of the Union.

Republican Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Republic Byron Donald's, R-Fla. And Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga. "Wall construction" As they listen to President Biden's State of the Union Speech on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Ripa. Byron Donald, R-Fla. And Ripa. Marjorie Taylor Green, R.G., chanted “Build the wall” during President Biden’s State of the Union address March 1, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
(Win McNamee / Getty Images)

“Let me just say that. I agree with what Sen. Lindsay Graham said: ‘Shut up.’ That’s what he told them, ”Pelosi said.

During the State of the Union, Boebert and Green chanted “Build a wall” when Biden spoke of immigration.

And while Biden was speaking to sick elderly people from poisonous burn holes in Iraq and Afghanistan that the “flag-cutting” ended in a coffin, Boebert interrupted the president.

READ Also  China Says It Will Retaliate US Govt After Banning Chinese Companies

Boebert Sutu wears ‘Drill Baby Drill’, shouts at more than 13 soldiers killed in Pulout, Afghanistan

He shouted: “You left 13 of them,” referring to the 13 flag-covered coffins from Afghanistan after the deadly and chaotic US withdrawal in the summer.

Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, delivered a State of the Union address to President Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, delivered a State of the Union address to President Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(Win McNamee / Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Both Boebert and Green have defended their actions.

Boebert responded to Pelosi with a video of him tearing up former President Trump’s State of the Union speech in 2020 in his high-profile response to Trump’s speech on Thursday.

“So Fancy Nancy is annoyed to speak in my State of the Union,” Boebert said on Twitter. “What’s so significant about a goat’s head?”

At the time, Pelosi described his response as “a courtesy call considering alternatives.”

“I tore it up,” Pelosi continued. “I was trying to find a page with the truth in it. I couldn’t.”

Greene also responded to Pelosi’s remarks by saying, “Outgoing Speaker Pelosi should think about his own Caucus members, such as the Squad, who were just as dissatisfied with Biden’s speech as I was,” Green told Gadget Clock Digital.

Green was referring to critical remarks by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic representative in New York, who called Biden’s speech a “lost opportunity.”


#Pelosi #Greene #Boebert #shut #SOTU #heckling

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  NYC crime: Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment