Pelosi says she’s monitoring the freedom trucker convoy heading to DC ‘very closely’



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “observes” reports of a large truck moving towards the convoy Washington DC ., In advance President Biden Its State of the Union address is March 1.

After the so-called “independence convoy” was broken up by police in Ottawa, Canada , DC is taking steps to prepare for the possibility of thousands of truckers landing in the US capital in the coming days. The US Capitol Police (USCP) is preparing to surround Congress.

“We are closely monitoring the situation but have moved back to the USCP, which is in charge of security,” Drew Hamil, a spokesman for D-Calif’s Pelosi, told Gadget Clock Digital.

DC prepares for possible US ‘Freedom Convoy’, officials urge National Guard

U.S. Capitol police said last week that they were “aware” of a Canadian-style trucker demonstration coming to Washington and planned to “benefit” both First Amendment protests while working with law enforcement and the DC National Guard to prepare Biden. The main address.

“The U.S. Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service are working closely together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union,” said U.S. Capitol Police. Said in a statement Friday. “Temporary inner-perimeter fences remain part of that ongoing discussion and as an alternative, but no decision has been made at this time.”

The Capitol Police Union is considering building a temporary fence around the Capitol in front of the state

When asked by Gadget Clock Digital, police declined to make additional offers in a record statement on Tuesday.

An official source told Gadget Clock on Tuesday that the DC had requested support from the National Guard in anticipation of the huge convoy. The DC National Guard (DCNG) can supply up to 400 troops if approved.

An organization called the KNK Foundation requested a protest permit from the National Park Service to allow 1,000 to 3,000 people to gather in the country’s capital “in support of the convoy in Canada”.

According to official sources, state and local law enforcement have so far been unable to secure the required number of tow trucks needed to clear the expected tractor-trailers, so the National Guard will build strategic road blocks across DC.

The plan is to keep truck drivers away from the heart of DC and especially Capitol Hill. The move could be seen as one of the biggest security challenges in Washington since last year’s riots.

In preparation, USCP puts officers on a 12-hour shift and security officials plan to raise the fence around the Capitol again next week before the March 1 State of the Union, Gadget Clock reported.

Meanwhile, National Guard troops are “surrounded” which means they are not physically in position, but are on standby and ready for the mission, an official source told Gadget Clock. They are awaiting approval from the Department of Defense (DOD).

The DC National Guard said in a statement that “while the DOD is awaiting approval, DCNG is ready to provide assistance to the citizens of the district as directed by the Secretary of Defense.”

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the department had received a request for assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

DC Tracker Convoy Capital plans to close Beltway, organizers say: ‘Giant Boa Constructor’

“These agencies have requested National Guard personnel to assist the USCP and DC governments at traffic control points in and around the district to assist in addressing potential challenges arising from potential obstructions in major traffic arteries,” Kirby said. “No decision has yet been made to approve these requests.”

In the meantime, FOX5 DC Bob Bolus, an organizer of the upcoming DC convoy, said in an interview that he had heard hundreds of people eager to take part in closing the capital’s Beltway in protest of widespread issues such as fuel prices, vaccine requirements and immigration.

“I’ll give you a resemblance to a giant boa constrictor,” Ballus said. “It’s basically squeezing you, suffocating you and swallowing you, and that’s what we’re going to do to DC.”

“Freedom convoy” truckers were protesting Canada Against for weeks Coronavirus Restrictions and the Vaccine Mandate and the temporary blockade of the busy Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Windsor and Detroit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a spokesman for DN.Y., did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock in Washington.

