Pelosi warns US athletes not to risk ‘incurring the anger’ of ‘ruthless’ Chinese government during Olympics



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a warning message to US athletes on Thursday Beijing Olympics Concluding that the Chinese communist government is “ruthless” and that its rivals could damage its reputation.

Speaking to the Congressional-Executive Commission at the Chinese hearing, Pelosi told the athletes that they would “compete” and “not risk the wrath of the Chinese government because they are ruthless.”

Beijing Olympics to re-examine China’s human rights violations, international violations

A day before the start of the Olympic Games, Pelosi added, “I know there’s a temptation for some people to talk while they’re there.” “I respect it, but I’m worried about what the Chinese government can do … for their reputation, for their families.”

The California Congresswoman’s remarks have been widely criticized Of the Chinese communist regime Violations of human rights at home, as well as violations of international law and freedoms abroad.

The crackdown has been felt in a wide range of societies in China under the hardline ruler Xi Jinping. Hong Kong authorities crushed anti-government protests in the city in 2019, and Beijing’s central government passed a national security law aimed at suppressing dissent, leading to the arrest of workers and the disbandment of civil society groups.

An independent, non-partisan body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence of alleged Chinese human rights abuses against the Uyghur people. Finished in December That the Chinese government has committed genocide. China has consistently denied human rights abuses in the region, saying it has taken steps to combat extremism and ensure the safety of its people.

In the western Xinjiang region of the country, an estimated 1 million people or more – most of them Uyghurs – have been held in re-education camps in recent years, according to researchers.

Earlier this week, The FBI The director said the threat was coming from Christopher Weir Chinese Communist Party (CCP) “More shameless” and “more harmful than ever.”

“There is no greater threat to our ideas, innovation and economic security than China,” said Way Monday from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. “The Chinese government steals astonishing volumes of information and causes deep, job-destroying losses across a wide range of industries.”

Adam Shaw and Caitlin McFall of Gadget Clock, as well as the Associated Press, contributed to this article.