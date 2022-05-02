Pelosi’s daughter calls glitzy WHCA dinner a ‘bigger threat to our democracy’ than Elon Musk



D-Calif, daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Christine Pelosi, last week denounced White House reporters’ dinner as a bigger threat to democracy than Elon Musk’s recent Twitter acquisition.

“Corporate Media is a ‘NerdProm Week’ that attracts celebrities and politicians who cover with alcohol instead of the public.” [White House Correspondents Association] Celebrating the First Amendment at the awards dinner is a bigger threat to our democracy than buying Elon Musk Twitter, “Pelosi wrote April 25.

Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist who was The President A woman from the California Democratic Women’s Caucus and an executive member of the Democratic National Committee has never shied away from weighing in on political issues.

If Christine Pelosi runs for her mother’s seat, she will face an investigation into past comments.

His mother has been a speaker or House Democratic leader since 2003 and a member of Congress since 1987, but Christine Pelosi appeared on the national stage after the 2016 presidential election in an attempt to dissuade former President Trump from voting for the Electoral College.

She recalls the withdrawal of Governor Gavin News, her mother, President Trump’s State of the Union address, and Charles B. Johnson, owner of the San Francisco Giants Rep. Donate to Lauren Boebert, R-Colo’s campaign.

He was briefly suspended from Twitter in 2017 when he tweeted that “Rand Paul’s neighbor was right,” in the context of the senator’s neighbor attacking him in his backyard and leaving him with several broken ribs. Pelosi later deleted the tweet.

The annual White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington, D.C., returned last week after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 epidemic. President Biden invited the audience with a joke about his age and low approval rating, breaking away from the habit of his predecessor, who refused to attend the ceremony.

