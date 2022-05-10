Pence: Biden’s ‘deeply disturbing’ disinfo board must be ‘abandoned,’ welcomes Musk to Twitter



Exclusive: According to former vice president Mike Pence, the Biden administration’s newly formed misinformation board is “deeply troubling” and should be disbanded immediately because of the threat to American freedom of speech.

The Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced that it is a “ Disinformation Governance Board , “It’s a matter of free speech for both Democrats and Republicans.”

In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday, Pence said the Biden administration’s board was “deeply annoyed” because the federal government “has no business controlling independence.”

Pence accuses Biden’s ‘Maga Crowd’ of ‘grabbing for straw’ and accuses admin of ‘reckless’ deviance

“Well, first and foremost, Thomas Jefferson said it was good. He said, ‘If I was given a choice between a government newspaper or a non-government newspaper, I would choose the latter.’ There is no business in controlling free speech in the line of government misinformation or content. I mean, I’m deeply concerned, not even commenting on the person they have nominated to lead this board, “Pence told Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday. Interview.

He cites Nina Jankovic, the board’s executive director, who was previously a misleading fellow at the Wilson Center, and has been criticized for repeating statements denouncing Hunter Biden’s laptop story as a “product of the Trump campaign” and a “Russian influence option.” “

Pence told Gadget Clock Digital that the creation of the DHS ‘board is particularly worrying because conservatives have recently been removed from social media platforms and news articles, including Hunter Biden laptop stories, have been censored.

Pence Planned Abortion Activist Denies Disruption of Mother’s Day Church Service: ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

“But I think any American should think deeply that at a time when we see conservatives regularly de-platforming, at a time when we are still exempt from an election where the big social media outlets and major news outlets have denied it.” Biden reports on his laptop, admitting just a year and a half later that it was a legitimate story and that it was really embarrassing. “

Pence concluded: “Therefore, the administration’s efforts to manage misinformation should be abandoned immediately.”

Asked by Gadget Clock Digital about the former vice president’s views on whether Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter would make a real difference to the platform, Pence said he “welcomed” the news of his takeover of the social media company.

“I welcome the news that Elon Musk, whom I know as my vice president, will take to Twitter. I have an idea that he understands that this is part of Public Square. And I think everyone should be welcomed. Said.

When asked if former President Trump should be allowed to return to the platform, Pence responded that he hoped the mask would “open the door for everyone.”

“I mean, pornography has respectable time constraints, and you can’t cry over a fire in a crowded theater. But outside of the respectable tradition of that time, we should be able to talk to each other. We should all be able to. Tweet each other.” And I hope Elon Musk opens the door for everyone. “

Pence gave an introductory speech at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia, on Saturday, this time calling the planned protests in churches “unacceptable” in light of a leaked Supreme Court ruling overturning Rowe v. Wade.

The former vice president told Gadget Clock Digital that he was continuing to “hope and pray” that the judges would send Rock “into the ashes of history.”

“I hope and pray that the majority court will return the question of abortion to the state and the American people where it exists. Now, it will not end the controversy over abortion. It will open a new battlefield for just cause. Life,” Pence explained.