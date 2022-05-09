Pence calls Biden’s ‘MAGA crowd’ extremism charge a ‘desperate’ deflection by admin ‘grasping for straws’



Exclusive: Former Vice President Mike Pence has called President Biden’s “mega crowd” extremism allegations a “desperate” deviation because of the administration’s rating of “grab for straw” approval of the tank.

Biden on Wednesday labeled the MAGA as the “most extreme” political organization in recent U.S. history in response to the landmark abortion lawsuit Roe v. Wade and the end of federal protection for Republicans and the Republicans’ support for abortion. That power is the state.

“What’s next for the attack?” Biden asked. “Because this MAGA mob is really the most extreme political organization that exists in American history – in recent American history.”

In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday before his inaugural address at Patrick Henry College in Virginia, Pence said, “With all due respect, President Biden is desperate.

Biden says the Maga Crowd is “the most extreme political organization that exists” in recent American history.

“I mean, look, the President’s approval rating speaks for itself. He’s explored the guts of the number of American approvals in modern history. And that’s because the American people see this administration’s failed policies at home and abroad,” Pence continued.

Last month, Biden’s approval rating dropped to the lowest point of his presidency, with only 33% of Americans approving his performance.

Biden’s approval rating drops to the lowest point of his presidency: Poll

“And I think, you know, this administration has no intention of humiliating the 84 million people who support it. [MAGA] The movement and the millions of Americans who know that our economy can be strong, that our borders can be protected and that America can be respected on the world stage and our values ​​can be respected in our courts, [values] That they love. “

Pence said Biden’s excavations at MAGA would probably have the opposite effect he had hoped for.

“Such ornaments [by Biden] Voting will inspire people to share our values ​​and our vision for the country, ”said the former vice president.

Pence told Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday that Biden’s comments were probably an attempt to distract him from his “failed policy” over the past year as the country approaches midterm elections in November.

Biden says Gop ‘is not your father’s Republican Party’: ‘It’s a Maga Party now’

“I honestly believe that there is no more important issue in the life of a nation than the sanctity of life,” Pence said. “And so for me, this debate is here,” Pence said.

“Now about the impact on the election, I must tell you, look, the failed policies of the Biden administration cannot be overestimated. The catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the bravery of the enemies of freedom around the world. The tide of crime in our city is flowing.

“And I fully expect that voters will carry their strong feelings to the polls.”

Biden’s comments to the MAGA came last week after former Presidents Trump, Pence and other former administration officials praised the draft opinion, calling it a victory for the sanctity of life.

“Maga is saving America,” Trump told Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday in response to Biden’s remarks. “Our country is going to hell. Maga is saving America.”