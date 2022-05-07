Pence decries planned abortion activist disruptions of Mother’s Day church services: ‘Totally unacceptable’



Exclusive: Former Vice President Mike Pence has strongly condemned the obstruction expected by abortion workers outside the Catholic Church on Mother’s Day weekend, just days after a draft court opinion leaked from the landmark abortion case Rowe v. Wade Supreme Court.

Pence sat down with Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday before delivering an introductory speech at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia, at which time he called the planned protests in churches “unacceptable.”

“Well, every American has the right to peaceful protest, the constitution guarantees peaceful assembly. But rumors that church services will be disrupted on Mother’s Day are completely unacceptable,” Pence told Gadget Clock Digital.

“And I think it’s absolutely essential, because I’m sure we’re looking at the safety and security of all members of the United States Supreme Court. But I’m sure this Supreme Court won’t do that. Fear not.”

Pence called the leak from the Supreme Court a “disgusting act” and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable.

“I have long believed that Rowe v. Wade was not only morally wrong, but deeply legally flawed,” Pence told Gadget Clock Digital, referring to a statement by the late Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, acknowledging that it was a difficult case to defend legally. . .

“I hope and pray that the majority court will return the question of abortion to the state and the American people where it exists. Now, it will not end the controversy over abortion. It will open a new battlefield for just cause. Life,” Pence explained.

“I think we need to fill this moment with determination and empathy, “he continued, adding that this includes allowing those who have been” caught “in the abortion culture for the past 50 years to know that it is an opportunity for liberation, grace and finalization. Healing for.

However, pro-abortion activists organized by the “Ruth St. As” group have released the home addresses of six conservative judges and plan to gather at their private residences to protest the possible overthrow of Rowe.

The White House will not ask abortion workers to avoid the Supreme Court judge’s house this week, with White House press secretary Jane Saki instead saying Biden believes in “peaceful protests,” but the administration has no “official U.S. government position where people protest.”

Pence praised Chief Justice John Roberts’ remarks this week that the opinion leaked in the case was “terrible” but would not affect the court’s final opinion.

“A leak of this height is absolutely terrifying,” Roberts said Thursday during the annual meeting of lawyers and judges from the Federal 11th Circuit in Atlanta. “If the person behind it thinks it will affect our work, it’s just stupid.”

“I am delighted with the statement by Chief Justice John Roberts that the leaks, which were clearly designed to influence the outcome of the Dobbs case, will not affect the work of the court. And I am confident about that,” said the former vice president of Gadget Clock Digital.

Roberts Sure Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case on Tuesday is genuine – although the draft is dated February, and does not represent the court’s current or final opinion.

Pence continued the confidence project in the last fall of the row, saying in an interview that the three Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump-Pence would stand behind the majority decision outlined in the draft.

“Whoever this person is, if their intentions change the outcome of this case, they will fail. Because I believe that the conservative majority in court, three of whom were appointed to the Trump-Pence administration, will do their job. I also believe that no matter what the outcome of this case, we will never rest until the Supreme Court of the United States has overturned Rowe v. Wade and made a fresh start for the life of our country. “

During his introductory speech, Pence reiterated that judges must be sent to Rock “in the shadow of history,” which is a source of joy for Christian school graduates and their families.

The Supreme Court is expected to give its final verdict in the next two months.