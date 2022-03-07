Pence group launches $10M ad buy pushing American energy production amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s policy and advocacy agency launched a 10 10 million ad campaign Monday, targeting multiple congressional Democrats and pushing for American independence in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pence’s organization, Advancing American Freedom, began buying its first ad with a 501 (c) (4) “Conservative Values ​​and Policy Proposal,” an ad titled “Horrible Decisions.” The ad is set to run in several media markets across the country.

Blinken says the weight of the Russian oil embargo is in “coordination” with allies

“In order to get the United States back on the path to independence from power, our Congress must stand [Russian President Vladimir] “Putin and the American energy side,” Pence said Monday. ”

The ad features Texas Democratic representatives Colin Allred, Cindy Axon of Iowa, Jared Golden of Maine, Henry Queller of Texas, Kurt Schrader of Oregon, Lizzie Fletcher of Texas, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Chrissy Howlahke, and Susan Wild. Josh Goetheimer of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Mercy Kaptur of Ohio, Tom O’Hallaran of Arizona, Ellen Luria of Virginia, Sharis Davids of Kansas and Teresa Lager Fernandez of New Mexico.

The ad will run in Dallas, San Antonio and Houston, Texas; Des Moines, Iowa; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Tuscany, Arizona, Virginia Beach and more.

“Before the Russian bombardment of Ukraine began. Before the deaths of hundreds of innocent Ukrainians. A terrible decision had already been made,” the narrator of the ad said. “Joe Biden went to radical environmentalists and shut down America’s Keystone pipeline and dramatically Increase The Americans’ reliance on Russian oil threatens America’s security and helps Russia finance their attacks. “

The ad called on viewers to tell their congressman to “support American security instead of Russian terrorism.”

Republicans have demanded that Biden cut off Putin’s war funds by buying oil

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been pushing for legislation to ban oil imports from Russia, and Republicans, in particular, have been pushing for more domestic oil and gas production in the wake of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that in December, the United States imported 405,000 barrels of crude oil and petroleum products per day from Russia, or about 5% of all U.S. imports for the month. That’s down from about 800,000 barrels in August.

The largest exporters of energy to the United States are Canada and Mexico.

Democrats have called for a federal gas tax holiday as a possible solution to lower prices, while Republicans want to expand domestic oil drilling.

And some critics have accused the Biden administration of reducing domestic oil production and relying on Russian oil to finance Putin’s war against Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said last week that “detailed options remain on the table” when asked about the possible reopening of the Keystone XL pipeline to reduce energy dependence abroad, but reiterated Biden’s concerns about US energy prices.

Pelosi is in favor of banning all Russian oil imports into the United States

“This keystone pipeline will take years to affect prices,” Saki said. “Of course, there are various reasons to oppose the president, but it was not effective, it is not working. It will take a few years. There are also 9,000 approved oil leases that the oil companies are not using.”

“So yes, we all want to take action to address any increase in gas prices that affects the American people,” he continued. “But we have to be very clear about which policies will help and which policies will not.”

And on Sunday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Russia was considering sanctions on Russia’s oil imports “in coordination” with European and NATO allies in a bipartisan call to continue its attack on Ukraine.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” from the former Soviet republic of Moldova, Blinken said the administration sees “the possibility” of banning Russian oil imports “in a coordinated way” with allies, while ensuring there is still enough oil. In the global market, however, he declined to elaborate on how this could be done.

Gadget Clock’ Marissa Schultz and Jessica Chasmar and The Associated Press contributed to this report.