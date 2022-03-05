Pence in upcoming speech: ‘There is no room in the party for apologists to Putin’



Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to deliver a speech Friday night calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as those who have suggested that NATO expansion has played a role in his attack on Ukraine.

According to a quote from Gadget Clock, Pence will say in a retreat from the Republican National Committee in New Orleans, “There is no place in this party for Putin to apologize.” “There is only room for the champions of freedom.”

“Those who argue that NATO expansion is somehow responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, ask yourself where our friends in Eastern Europe would be if they were not in NATO,” Pence is expected to say. “Where would the Russian tanks be today if NATO did not extend the borders of independence?”

Pence hopes Republicans will “send a deaf message” that “Putin must stop or Putin must pay the price.”

The speech came after some Republicans objected to NATO expansion and apparently downplayed the need for US involvement in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The former vice-president will demand from Republicans that the Biden administration “immediately” increase military spending, arm Ukraine with more lethal weapons and approve “all” Russian financial institutions.

Pence, who some believe has ambitions to run for president in 2024, will also take several shots at President Biden’s foreign policy record.

“From day one, President Biden has shown weakness on the world stage, and as a result, the world is a more dangerous place,” Pence said. “It is no coincidence that Russia waited until 2022 to invade Ukraine. Weakness awakens evil and the prevalence of evil across Ukraine speaks volumes about the president. I say this not as a bias, but as an American.

Pence called on Biden to approve the Keystone XL pipeline and to resume oil and gas exploration in the United States “to bring America back to the path to energy independence that we have achieved under the Trump-Pence administration.”