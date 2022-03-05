World

Pence in upcoming speech: ‘There is no room in the party for apologists to Putin’

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Pence in upcoming speech: ‘There is no room in the party for apologists to Putin’
Written by admin
Pence in upcoming speech: ‘There is no room in the party for apologists to Putin’

Pence in upcoming speech: ‘There is no room in the party for apologists to Putin’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to deliver a speech Friday night calling on Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as those who have suggested that NATO expansion has played a role in his attack on Ukraine.

According to a quote from Gadget Clock, Pence will say in a retreat from the Republican National Committee in New Orleans, “There is no place in this party for Putin to apologize.” “There is only room for the champions of freedom.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech on the stage at the Warkert Market Cultural Center in Budapest on September 23, 2021, during the Fourth Population Summit. (Photo via Attila Kisbenedek / AFP Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech on the stage at the Warkert Market Cultural Center in Budapest on September 23, 2021, during the Fourth Population Summit. (Photo via Attila Kisbenedek / AFP Getty Images)
(Atilla Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images)

Graham calls on Russians to assassinate Putin: ‘This is the only way to end it’

“Those who argue that NATO expansion is somehow responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, ask yourself where our friends in Eastern Europe would be if they were not in NATO,” Pence is expected to say. “Where would the Russian tanks be today if NATO did not extend the borders of independence?”

Pence hopes Republicans will “send a deaf message” that “Putin must stop or Putin must pay the price.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin
(Yuri Kochetkov / Pool)

The speech came after some Republicans objected to NATO expansion and apparently downplayed the need for US involvement in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

READ Also  Los Angeles County eases COVID-19 indoor mask mandate

The former vice-president will demand from Republicans that the Biden administration “immediately” increase military spending, arm Ukraine with more lethal weapons and approve “all” Russian financial institutions.

Humanitarian no-fly zone over Ukraine proposed by former NATO supreme ally commander

Pence, who some believe has ambitions to run for president in 2024, will also take several shots at President Biden’s foreign policy record.

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.
(State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

“From day one, President Biden has shown weakness on the world stage, and as a result, the world is a more dangerous place,” Pence said. “It is no coincidence that Russia waited until 2022 to invade Ukraine. Weakness awakens evil and the prevalence of evil across Ukraine speaks volumes about the president. I say this not as a bias, but as an American.

Pence called on Biden to approve the Keystone XL pipeline and to resume oil and gas exploration in the United States “to bring America back to the path to energy independence that we have achieved under the Trump-Pence administration.”

#Pence #upcoming #speech #room #party #apologists #Putin

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  GOP Leader McCarthy backs parents, voters who tossed three San Francisco School Board members out

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment