Pence prays conservative Supreme Court justices have 'courage of their convictions' to overturn Roe v. Wade



Former Vice President Mike Pence has said he hopes the nine-member Supreme Court’s five conservative judges have the “courage to believe” to overturn the nearly half-century-old Landmark Row v. Wade abortion verdict.

The former vice president, a friend of the Social Conservatives who has long pushed for a ban on abortion, made the remarks in a speech to hundreds of congressmen gathered for the National Prayer Service at Rock Hill’s Lakewood Baptist Church in South Carolina on Thursday.

After praying for all federal elected officials and members of the country’s highest court, Pence applauded loudly, “Let’s pray specifically that the five judges listed in the majority opinion leaked this week will have the courage to believe in correcting a historic mistake.”

The former vice president’s remarks come in the wake of an unprecedented leak of an initial draft opinion that indicates that the High Court’s conservative majority could overturn Rowe v. Wade, a development that has shaken the political world.

After her appearance, Pence told reporters that she hoped the possible reversal of the abortion verdict would give the nation a “new beginning in life.”

And he stressed that the High Court’s move would “return the question to the state and the American people on this deeply moral issue where it is.”

“I truly believe that when it comes to the American people’s closest and dearest things, such as the sanctity of human life, the best decisions are made by the people and their elected representatives,” he stressed.

Pence noted that “we will work with the states around the country so that they can once again advance the cause of life.”

The South Carolina tour – the third state to vote on the Republican presidential nominee calendar – is the former vice president’s second visit in less than a week.

Pence, who has not canceled a race for the White House in 2024 and who is taking all the necessary steps to run a national campaign, commented last Saturday at a private, conservative, biblical school at Columbia International University, South Carolina. Capital city. The introductory speech that Pence will travel to the state of Palmetto was first reported by Gadget Clock in February.

After attending the National Prayer Service at Rock Hill, the former vice president will address a dinner on behalf of the Carolina Pregnancy Center, a Christian facility that provides counseling, delivery and adoption services to women in unplanned pregnancies.

The center, located in Spartanburg in the conservative northwest corner of the state, has certainly become a stop for some GOP presidential candidates in the recent election cycle, as they have flocked to South Carolina to display their life-affirming credentials socially in the state. Conservative Republicans are primary voters.

Ahead of Pence’s visit on Thursday, the Democratic National Committee targeted the former vice president, arguing that his “extreme, unpopular, and anti-choice agenda, and his long history of attacking women’s health care and reproductive rights, resulted in this catastrophic decision.” “