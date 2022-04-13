Pence says ‘I’ll keep you posted’ about 2024 run for president



Former Vice President Mike Pence teased a potential presidential race in 2024 during a speech Tuesday at the University of Virginia.

Pence was the headline speaker at the Young American Foundation (YAF) event at the university on Tuesday. Pence spoke for about an hour, tearing up President Biden’s administration for leaning towards “autism” and asking questions from students.

“I was just wondering if you plan to run for president in 2024,” one student requested.

“I’ll keep you posted,” Pence replied.

Pence also addressed the recent controversy over transgender swimmer Leah Thomas, who won the women’s NCAA Championship in the 500-yard freestyle race in March despite being biologically male.

It was a UVA swimmer, Emma Wayant, who was second only to Thomas.

“Emma Wayant won that race,” Pence told a student who asked about the event before mocking Biden.

“I know that in his State of the Union address, President Biden promised to stand up for the God-given rights of men in women’s sports,” Pence said. “But common sense must reign and it will reign. And we must protect the integrity of women’s sports in America for the benefit of women everywhere.”

Pence was also asked how he would react if any of his children came out as homosexuals. The audience applauded the question and Pence answered: “I will look them in the eye and tell them ‘I love you’.”

He stressed that the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize same-sex marriage has created a conflict between the gay community and the First Amendment rights of religious Americans.

Pence also addressed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, praised the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and encouraged students to support humanitarian relief efforts for Ukrainians.

Pence called on Congress and the Biden administration to increase military aid to Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin.