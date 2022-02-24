World

Pence to fundraise for Lee Zeldin in NY, travel to Israel to meet with PM Bennett and receive honorary degree

Pence to fundraise for Lee Zeldin in NY, travel to Israel to meet with PM Bennett and receive honorary degree
Pence to fundraise for Lee Zeldin in NY, travel to Israel to meet with PM Bennett and receive honorary degree

Pence to fundraise for Lee Zeldin in NY, travel to Israel to meet with PM Bennett and receive honorary degree

Former Vice President Mike Pence is stepping up his public activism in support of the Republican Party and GOP candidates, building on US diplomacy in Israel.

Gadget Clock Digital has learned that Pence will go to Long Island, New York, to raise funds for Republican Republican Lee Zeldin, the leading contender for the GOP governorate nomination in Empire State. A source close to Pence said the former vice president is expected to raise at least half a million dollars for Zeldin during the event.

Then, on March 7, Pence will travel to Israel to deliver a lecture at Ariel University in Israel and receive an honorary degree. Former Ambassador David Friedman is also being recognized at the event.

Former Vice President Mike Pence commented to a small crowd at Columbus Municipal Airport in Indiana on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Former Vice President Mike Pence commented to a small crowd at Columbus Municipal Airport in Indiana on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

While in Israel, Pence will meet separately with current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pence will also pay tribute to the widow of Sheldon Adelson, a businessman who built his fortune-making property in Las Vegas. He was a major GOP donor and key financier of pro-Israel efforts. Adelson died last month at the age of eight.

Former VP Mike Pence has rejected Trump’s claim that he could interfere in the 2020 election, calling it “un-American.”

The former vice president has been a staunch supporter of Israel in US policy and diplomacy throughout his career. In November 2021, Pence Condemnation President Biden On the treatment of his administration Israel.

“Make no mistake about it, President Joe Biden has turned his back on Israel,” Pence alleged when he spoke. Republican Meeting of the influential annual leadership of the Jewish Alliance.

Biden “raises funds for Palestinian Authority, announces his intention to rejoin Iran nuclear dealAnd now the Biden administration is planning to open a consulate for the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, “Pence told the rally.

Representative Lee Geldin, RNY, at a news conference in Washington, DC on May 20, 2021.

Representative Lee Geldin, RNY, at a news conference in Washington, DC on May 20, 2021.
(Kevin Deutsch / Getty Images)

Pence has also occupied a fluid role in GOP politics since his tenure as vice president, and has continued to expand lectures and events in some early voting states, including South Carolina, Iowa and New Hampshire.

When he returns in late April, he will address the opening ceremony of a private Christian university. South Carolina, The state that competes for the third time in the Republican Party’s presidential-nominated calendar. She will also return to South Carolina in May to speak at a dinner hosted by the Carolina Pregnancy Center, a Christian facility that provides counseling, delivery and adoption services to women who decide to go through unplanned pregnancies.

Pence recently completed two tours of New Hampshire, the state that hosted the first presidential election. And attended the Fenstra Family Picnic this summer in Iowa.

Multiple stops in the early voting states have created enough speculation that Pence is probably preparing for a bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Indiana Republicans have also hit the campaign trail in Virginia, backing newly elected Republican Governor Glenn Yankin, supporting Indiana Sen. Todd Young’s Senate re-election campaign, and speaking at an NRCC event, GOP leader Kevin R. -Calif

Despite working for the Republican Party, Pence remains at odds with many Trump supporters and the former president himself, who insists without proof that the 2020 presidential election was invalid.

Pence even called the former president by name during a speech earlier this month, saying “President Trump is wrong.”

Addressing conservative lawyers at a Federalist Society event, Pence said, “I heard this week that President Trump has said he has the right to ‘reverse the election’. President Trump is wrong … I have no right to cancel the election.”

Vice President Mike Pence is at the Capitol during the certification of the Electoral College ballot in the presidential election, (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

Vice President Mike Pence is at the Capitol during the certification of the Electoral College ballot in the presidential election, (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)

Zeldin is expected to raise funds in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in early April.

Gadget Clock’ Brie Stimson and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

