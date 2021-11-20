Peng Shuai Chinese Tennis Star Is Missing After Raising Voice Against Sexual Abuse on higher officer novak djokovic naomi osaka raised voices Foreign Ministry Answers

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has been missing after a high official was accused of sexual harassment. Since his e-mail regarding this has increased, the concern about his safety has increased. Responding to this, the Foreign Ministry of China has said that they have no information about this.

A Chinese professional tennis player, Peng Shuai, has gone missing after a former top government official was accused of sexual harassment. His email claiming to be safe has raised concerns about his security. China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was not aware of the controversy.

Athletes and others around the world have raised concerns about his well being and safety. Till now the questions arising from all over the world have not been answered. When asked about this, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference in Beijing on Friday that the matter is “not a diplomatic question and I am not aware of the situation”.

The ministry has consistently denied knowledge of the issue since Peng made the allegation more than two weeks ago. Chinese officials have not said anything publicly.

Two weeks ago, Grand Slam doubles champion Feng Shuai alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a former top government official. China’s first ‘MeToo’ issue has not found a place in the domestic media and online debate on it has also been censored.

Women’s Tennis Association CEO and President Steve Simon has questioned the legitimacy of the email sent to her. In this, Fang has said that he is safe and that the allegations of harassment are false. CGTN, the international unit of China’s state broadcaster CCTV, posted the email on Thursday.

Simon has said he is not sure whether the email was written by Shuai and has called for a full investigation into the matter. He said that China could be snatched away from hosting the tournament if a proper answer is not received.

Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have also tweeted on the matter. ‘Where is Feng Shui’ is trending on social media. Serena Williams tweeted that she was shocked and saddened by the news. He said, “We must not remain silent. There should be an inquiry into this matter.”

International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Boller said she was in contact with the Chinese Tennis Federation and was also in talks with the WTA and the International Olympic Committee.