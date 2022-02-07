Peng Shuai denies accusing high-ranking Chinese official of sexual assault



Chinese tennis player Peng last November Shuai went on social media and accused a high-ranking official of the ruling Chinese Communist Party of forcing her to have sex after repeated denials, but she has now denied allegations of sexual harassment.

L’Equipe, a French newspaper, was given a rare interview with Peng at a hotel in Beijing and asked him about his Weibo post, Reuters reported. The paper – quoting the translated text of his now-deleted post – asked him to describe in detail the post that appeared to be claiming sexual harassment.

Australians open fire after fans criticize China over Peng Shuai and ask fans to remove their shirts

“Sexual harassment?” He asked. “I never said anyone sexually harassed me in any way.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Peng posted that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice-premier and member of the standing committee of the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s almighty Politburo, forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals. Her post further states that they had sex once seven years ago and she had feelings for him after that. The original post was seen as a startling allegation against one of the most powerful people in the country.

Reuters noted that the deleted post read, “Why did you take me to your house and force me to have a relationship with you?”

Peng briefly disappeared from public view after the post, then appeared in some promotional appearances arranged by the government. He called the whole episode a “huge misunderstanding.”

The long post quickly disappeared from Peng’s account. When asked by L’Equipe why, he said: “I deleted it.”

Get the Gadget Clock app

“Why? Because I wanted to,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report