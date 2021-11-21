Peng Shuai Said to Be in Videos From China’s State Media

People around the world ask, “Where is Peng Shui?” About two weeks after the questioning began, two suspicious videos of a Chinese tennis star appearing in a restaurant surfaced on social media on Saturday.

The video was shared on Twitter by the editor of a government newspaper, but the unnatural conversation in a video and the ambiguous location and dates of both have raised questions about Peng’s safety and whether she appeared in the video of her own free will. . The third video, said to be of Peng at a tennis match in Beijing, was posted about 10 hours later.

Peng had accused a former top government official of sexual harassment in a social media post earlier this month. Following the allegations, the Chinese government removed almost all references to Peng on social media in the country, and Peng disappeared from public life. Her absence has sparked outrage from around the world, especially from top officials and tennis stars.

Steve Simon, WTA’s chief executive officer, has demanded verifiable evidence that the women’s professional tennis tour is particularly strict, that Peng is safe and can live in the community as she wishes, and that authorities fully investigate her allegations. Otherwise, WTA will stop playing tennis in China, Simon said.