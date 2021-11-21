Peng Shuai Said to Be in Videos From China’s State Media
People around the world ask, “Where is Peng Shui?” About two weeks after the questioning began, two suspicious videos of a Chinese tennis star appearing in a restaurant surfaced on social media on Saturday.
The video was shared on Twitter by the editor of a government newspaper, but the unnatural conversation in a video and the ambiguous location and dates of both have raised questions about Peng’s safety and whether she appeared in the video of her own free will. . The third video, said to be of Peng at a tennis match in Beijing, was posted about 10 hours later.
Peng had accused a former top government official of sexual harassment in a social media post earlier this month. Following the allegations, the Chinese government removed almost all references to Peng on social media in the country, and Peng disappeared from public life. Her absence has sparked outrage from around the world, especially from top officials and tennis stars.
Steve Simon, WTA’s chief executive officer, has demanded verifiable evidence that the women’s professional tennis tour is particularly strict, that Peng is safe and can live in the community as she wishes, and that authorities fully investigate her allegations. Otherwise, WTA will stop playing tennis in China, Simon said.
On Saturday, after the video surfaced, Simon continued to express frustration over Peng’s inability to independently verify his fitness, saying the organization’s “relations with China are at a crossroads.”
“While it is positive to see her, it is unclear whether she is independent and able to make decisions and act on her own, without coercion or external intervention,” he said. “This video alone is not enough.”
Peng, 35, is the only Chinese tennis player to have topped the world rankings in women’s doubles and was declared a model athlete by the Chinese government.
Video clips have been posted on his Twitter account Hu Zhijin, Editor-in-chief of The Global Times, an influential Communist Party newspaper who described Peng as having dinner with her trainers and friends on Saturday.
He wrote that he had “AcquiredBut the clip could not explain how, and the clip appeared to be set to date. In The first clipThe man, who is said to be Peng’s coach, is discussing plans with her and asks, “Not tomorrow, November 20?” A woman sitting next to Peng corrects him and says it will be November 21st. He then repeated the date twice.
In The second clip, A masked woman, most likely Peng, is shown walking around the restaurant. The camera stops at the sign indicating the last cleaning date, a common sight in Chinese buildings since the SARS epidemic. But only November appears; The date seems vague.
By Hu The third video Hours later, Peng described Sunday as the opening ceremony of the final of a teenage tennis match in Beijing in which Peng “appeared.”
On Friday, reporters for another Chinese media unit The published photos are said to be of Peng In which there appeared to be a bedroom, surrounded by animals. In those photos, Peng looked younger than her in recent photos and there was nothing to verify when they were taken.
Also on Friday, Simon reiterated his grievances in a letter to the Chinese ambassador to the United States, threatening to withdraw from nine WTA tournaments held in China, including the prestigious WTA Finals in Shenzhen. This year, all competitions in China were canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic. The WTA Finals ended on Wednesday in Guadalajara, Mexico.
If Peng can’t speak freely, Simon wrote, “We are seriously concerned that none of our players will be safe in China.”
The men’s tennis tour has expressed its concern but has not yet threatened to pull the tournament out of China.
The controversy surrounding Peng comes just two months before the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which is one of the world’s largest sports events in a country where the three-time Olympic tennis star has lost.
The International Olympic Committee has said it believes “quiet diplomacy” will provide the best opportunity to resolve the situation. On Friday, IOC member Dick Pound told Reuters that if Peng’s situation was not “resolved amicably soon, it could spiral out of control.” He went on to say: “I wonder if it will last until the end of the Olympic Games. But you will never know. ”
Simon spent more than a week establishing personal contact with Peng through a series of phone numbers and other digital contacts but could not speak to her.
The video was released on Saturday by a Chinese-controlled group trying to establish Peng’s security. Earlier this week, a Chinese state-owned broadcaster released a message from her.
“Hello everyone, this is Peng Shui,” he wrote. It said the allegations of sexual harassment made a few weeks ago were untrue. “I’m not losing or I’m insecure,” the message said. “I am resting at home and everything is fine. Thanks again for taking care of me. ”
Simon immediately protested the publication of the message.
“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shui actually wrote the email we received or believed what was being credited to her,” he said.
Peng has accused former Chinese Vice President Zhang Gaoli, 75, of sexually assaulting him at his home three years ago. In a post on her verified account on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, Peng wrote that the attack took place after Zhang invited her to play tennis at his home. “I was so scared that afternoon,” she said. “I never consented, kept crying the whole time.”
She also described having an on-off consensual relationship with Zhang.
White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Friday that the Biden administration is paying close attention to the situation and is “very concerned.” She called on the Chinese government to provide “independent, verifiable evidence” of Peng’s whereabouts.
In recent days, many well-known names in tennis have joined the fray demanding proof that Peng is safe.
Former player and ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe said in an interview on Friday: McEnroe coached Peng early in his tennis career.
“If that doesn’t happen, and the people I’m talking to don’t really care about what the Chinese think, and if you’ve never heard or heard anything from Peng, then the only real solution is to turn to professional tennis.” Competition from China, “he said.
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep And Coco Goff Is one of the current female players who has posted on social media about her concerns about Peng. Novak Djokovic Shared a statement from the Professional Tennis Players Association, of which he is the co-founder.
Martina Navratilova, a former champion who defected from Czechoslovakia in 1975 to escape the Communist government, is also talking about Peng.
“I do not believe what they are saying,” Navratilova said in an interview on Saturday about the Chinese government. “There’s a lot of subterfuge going on here.”
