Peng Shuai’s Accusation Pierced the Privileged Citadel of Chinese Politics

In Ms. Peng’s post, referring to Mr. Zhang, she said the two met a decade ago when her career was beginning and their careers were at their peak. At the time, she wrote, he was the head of the Communist Party in the northern port city of Tianjin, and had told her that his political status made it impossible to divorce his wife.

After the Communist Party’s highest body, the Politburo, went to the Standing Committee, Mr. Zhang lost contact with her, a position he held for five years. This time, he was tasked with overseeing China’s initial preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics, which are now being shrouded in mystery.

About three years ago, after stepping down, Shri. Zhang invited the head of the tennis academy, Ms. Peng, to play tennis at a party-owned hotel in Beijing called Kangming, which serves as a host of retired officials. On her post.

Later that day, she said, he forced her to have sex at his home. They resumed the relationship, but he insisted it was not enough. She had to switch cars to be able to enter the government compound where she lives in Beijing, she wrote. He warned her not to tell anyone, not even her mother.

Rarely has there been a word or a case, Mr. Zhang has been considered a potential protagonist for a worldwide scandal. They belong to a generation of officials who emerged after the upheaval of the Cultural Revolution, who adopted the self-imposed principles of collective leadership under Hu Jintao before the country’s current leader, Xi Jinping.