Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith out for playoffs after core surgery



Goaltender Casey Dismith will not be included in the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins play-off run.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Dismith underwent core surgery on Friday morning and will miss the rest of next season.

The surgery came three days after Dismith went out in the second overtime of Pittsburgh’s 4-3 triple-overtime win over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the first round of the series. Pittsburgh’s top scorer All-Star Tristan Jerry entered the playoffs after being sidelined due to a lower body injury.

Dismith’s injury left Louis Dominguez as the starter of the seven-game series that moved to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Domingu won Game 1 when the Penguins won 5:58 in the third extra time. Dominguez, 30, made 35 saves at 5-2 in 2 games.

Sullivan did not rule out Jerry’s return at any point in the series. Jerry has not played since the April 15 injury to his leg.

While Jerry is rehabilitating from the ice, there is no schedule for when he may be available, leaving Alex D’Orio as Pittsburgh’s primary backup as the Penguins try to advance from the first round for the first time since 2018.