Penguins star Sidney Crosby joins NHL’s 500-goal club

10 seconds ago
Pittsburgh Penguin star Sidney Crosby is the latest member of the NHL’s 500-goal club.

Crossby reached the mark with a power-play goal in the first leg of Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia.

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th player to do so through a franchise. He is the second penguin to score 500 goals, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

Sydney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, center, right, after scoring his 500th NHL career goal, against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, in the first leg of an NHL hockey game with Jack Gwenzel (59), Chris Letang and Evgeny Malkin (71). 2022, Pittsburgh.

(AP Photo / Keith Sracosic)

Crosby defeated Flyers goalkeeper Carter Hart in a shot just above the goal line at 16:34 in the first period. Longtime teammate Evgeny Malkin fed Crossby, who led Pittsburgh 2-1.

Crossbury’s milestone also marked the 50th goal of his career against the Flyers. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has scored 50 goals and 67 assists in his career against Pittsburgh’s cross-state rivals.

