Penguins star Sidney Crosby joins NHL’s 500-goal club



Pittsburgh Penguin star Sidney Crosby is the latest member of the NHL’s 500-goal club.

Crossby reached the mark with a power-play goal in the first leg of Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia.

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th player to do so through a franchise. He is the second penguin to score 500 goals, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

Crosby defeated Flyers goalkeeper Carter Hart in a shot just above the goal line at 16:34 in the first period. Longtime teammate Evgeny Malkin fed Crossby, who led Pittsburgh 2-1.

Crossbury’s milestone also marked the 50th goal of his career against the Flyers. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has scored 50 goals and 67 assists in his career against Pittsburgh’s cross-state rivals.