Penguins to start Louis Domingue after Casey DeSmith surgery



The Rangers will see more of Louis Domingue — the Penguins’ third-string goalie — as their tied first-round playoff series shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Saturday.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced Friday that backup goalie Casey DeSmith will miss the remainder of the postseason after undergoing core muscle surgery that morning. DeSmith departed Pittsburgh’s triple-overtime victory in Game 1 during the second extra session. Starting netminder Tristan Jarry has been sidelined since mid-April with a broken foot.

“I haven’t even really had an opportunity to speak to Casey at this point. It all happened fairly quickly,” Sullivan told reporters after practice Friday at PPG Paints Arena. “I think Domingue is really excited. I think he’s excited about the opportunity.

“I think he’s played well to this point. He’s a confident kid, as you know, and I think that really helps him in this circumstance. But I think he’s really excited about the opportunity in front of him.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Louis Domingue will continue to start. AP

The 30-year-old Domingue appeared in just two games during the regular season, but he relieved DeSmith and made 17 saves in the series opener before Evgeni Malkin netted the game-winner in triple-OT. Domingue then allowed five goals on 40 shots in the Rangers’ 5-2 victory in Game 2 at the Garden.

The Penguins trailed by one entering the third period, before goals by Artemi Panarin — a bank-shot from behind the net — and Frank Vatrano accounted for the final margin.

“I thought [Domingue] was solid,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said after Game 2. “I think he made some big saves especially when it was a one- or two-goal difference there, that kept us I it. … You look at that fourth one, it was a bad bounce.

“He did a heck of a job. He’s competing in there and giving us a chance. Would’ve been nice to give him some help there and tie it up and see what happened. But he was great.”

Sullivan has said Jarry is day-to-day, but the All-Star netminder didn’t participate in Pittsburgh’s optional practice on Friday. Alex D’Orio, who has never appeared in an NHL game, was recalled from AHL Wilkes Barre/Scranton to back up Domingue in Game 2.

DeSmith also missed the Penguins’ lone playoff series last year, a first-round loss to the Islanders, with a groin injury. He underwent a similar surgery to repair a bilateral core muscle injury last June.

Forward Jason Zucker (lower-body injury) skated Friday and will be a game-time decision, Sullivan said. Forward Rickard Rakell (upper) and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (lower) remain day-to-day.