World

Penn State THON – Watch a special presentation airing on ABC 7 New York

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Penn State THON – Watch a special presentation airing on ABC 7 New York
Written by admin
Penn State THON – Watch a special presentation airing on ABC 7 New York

Penn State THON – Watch a special presentation airing on ABC 7 New York

NEW YORK (WABC) — THON is the largest student-run philanthropic event in the world.

This year is a hybrid event so children undergoing active treatment and anyone unable to be at the Bryce Jordan Center can still watch from their homes or hospital beds.

This Saturday at 7:00 p.m., ABC 7 New York will present “THON – 50 Years For The Kids,” a special produced by our sister station 6abc in honor of Penn State’s THON, the world’s largest student-run philanthropy.

For five decades, THON has held a dance marathon that is now 46 hours of dancing to raise money for children battling cancer. The highly popular and successful initiative that began in 1973 has raised more than $190 million.

All money raised benefits Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, the exclusive underwriter for the broadcast, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

“THON – 50 Years For The Kids” will be hosted by 6abc’s Walter Perez, Alicia Vitarelli, and Ducis Rodgers.

For the Kids
THON is aimed at saving the lives of kids and what better way to start than hearing from those who have been saved.

Donations to THON go towards helping students get closer to the quest to end childhood cancer.

Alicia shares how THON helps save lives with every minute of dancing.

50 Years of THON

Both THON and Four Diamonds were founded a half century ago.
But it was five years before the two organizations would come together, creating a partnership that has the power to literally change the world for kids with cancer.

READ Also  Cuomo’s Top Aide, Melissa DeRosa, Resigns as He Fights to Survive

Ducis Rodgers tells the story of that historic merger.

Meet the Dancers
For those who sign up to dance, THON Weekend is a test of stamina.

There’s no sleeping or sitting in the 46-hour long dance marathon.

We spoke with five dancers — Reilly Burton, Mattie Ross, Caroline Newman, Emily Duddy and Zach Long — all seniors at Penn State University, who say it’s worthwhile because it’s for the kids.

The students who plan it all
One weekend of THON takes nearly a year of advance work.

With top-level execution each year, it can be easy to forget that the organizers aren’t professionals.

An executive committee of sixteen leads the charge.

Ducis meets some of the stars behind the show.

Four Diamonds origin story
Charles and Irma Millard started the Four Diamonds fund in 1972, just hours after their 14-year-old son, Christopher, died of cancer.

Christopher had written a story about his three-year battle with the disease, depicting a knight going up against an evil and unpredictable sorceress.

To win, the knight needed courage, wisdom, honesty and strength — attributes Christopher called The Four Diamonds.

So that’s what his parents decided to call the fund that they created in his memory.

Watch ‘THON: 50 Years for the Kids’ on Channel 7 and wherever you stream abc7NY on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Penn #State #THON #Watch #special #presentation #airing #ABC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Petition for truck driver Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, sentenced to 110 years for deadly Colorado pileup, signed by more than 4M

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment