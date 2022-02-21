Sports

Penn’s Lia Thomas gets support from former record-holder after Ivy Championships

Penn’s Leah Thomas broke several records during her dominant performance at the Ivy League Championships last week and has received some support from a swimmer for the mark she broke.

Former Harvard swimmer Mickey Dahl has a blizzard pool record at 100 free and 200 free and a meet record at 200 free. Dahl revealed his support for Thomas and his record-breaking performance with ESPN after the championship.

Penn's Leah Thomas competes in the 200-meter freestyle against Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts on January 22, 2022.

Penn’s Leah Thomas competes in the 200-meter freestyle against Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts on January 22, 2022.
(AP Photo / Josh Reynolds)

“Records are made to break. I’m a fast swimmer because of the fast swimmers of the past, and the future of swimming will be faster because of the women at the top of the NCAA,” Dahl said.

Thomas recorded 47.63 in the 100s. The sign broke the meet record and the pool record. At 200 for free, Thomas finished with 1.43: 12 – which also broke Mitt and Poole’s record.

Thomas was in the national spotlight during the season due to the heated debate over the qualifications of transgender athletes in the NCAA competition.

Dahl was among the 300 people who signed the letter from Athlete Alley, who supports pen swimmers.

“I signed the letter because I believe that Lear should have the same opportunity to compete in the sport of choice as any other woman in the NCAA. I think it is important to create a safe place for all athletes in the sport,” she said.

Leah Thomas of Penn briefly defeats Isaac Henig of Yale in the 100 Free Ivy League Championship

Leah Thomas of Pennsylvania smiles as she wins the 100-yard freestyle final at the Harvard Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Leah Thomas of Pennsylvania smiles as she wins the 100-yard freestyle final at the Harvard Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Cambridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

This win will help Thomas gain some momentum to advance to the NCAA Championship.

There were some questions about whether he would be able to compete because of the NCAA’s recently updated transgender participation policy.

Last month, the governing body of college athletics announced its updated transgender participation policy, saying eligibility would be determined on a sporting basis. If there is no national governing body for the sport, the NCAA Sport will follow the policy of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The NCAA says its policy will take effect in March, the Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, starting March 16-19.

On February 1, USA Swimming updated its policy requiring transgender athletes competing at an elite level to have low levels of testosterone – half of what Thomas was allowed to compete – for at least 36 months before qualifying. Thomas’ future in the pool was immediately uncertain.

Penn's Leah Thomas cheers for rival teammates in the 1,650-yard freestyle final at Harvard, Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Penn’s Leah Thomas cheers for rival teammates in the 1,650-yard freestyle final at Harvard, Saturday, February 19, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

However, the NCAA said last week that the committee’s administrative subcommittee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CMAS) decided that it would not change its testosterone guidelines at all, saying that “additional changes at this time may be unfair and 2022 NCAA women swim Potentially detrimental effects on schools and student-athletes wishing to compete in the championship. “

The decision paved the way for Thomas to compete in the NCAA Championship.

