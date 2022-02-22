Penn’s Lia Thomas may have dominated Ivy Championships but tougher competition awaits at NCAAs



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Penn transgender swimmer Leah Thomas brought the national spotlight to the Ivy League Championships over the weekend and went on to become champion in three different races.

Thomas has won 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events a week since preparing for the NCAA Championship in March. Thomas swam 47.63 in 100, 1: 43.12 in 200, and 4: 37.32 in 500. When Thomas Ivy finished the fastest time in the championship, the transgender swimmer was not the fastest in the country.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

A few more conference championships were held last week. Some of the top teams in the CSCAA Top 25 were in action, including No. 1 Virginia, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 NC State, and No. 11 Lewisville. For Thomas, this could be a prelude to what could happen if he faces some top swimmers next month.

Thomas finished fifth among other contestants participating in their conference championship last week. Catherine Douglas and Gretchen Walsh of Virginia were 100 free stars. Douglas won the ACC Championship with 47.61 and Walsh finished with 46.7. Catherine Burke of NC State had 46.89 and Morgan Scott of Alabama had 47.32.

Thomas at Ivies was an impressive 200 free. And compared to the rest of the country, transgender swimmers have finished quite high. Thomas 1: 43.12 was good for the third. Alexandra Walsh of Virginia was 1: 42.28, which was good for the ACC title, and Kentucky’s Riley Gains won the SEC Championship with 1: 42.62. Brooklyn Douthright, Tennessee, finished with 1: 43.45

At 500 for free, Thomas combined another top three performances for the week. He finished with 4: 37.32. SEC champion Julia Mrojinski of Tennessee had a 4: 35.95. ACC champion Virginia’s Emma Wayant was 4: 37.23. Alabama’s Kenny McMahon was better than Thomas at 4: 38.34 and Tennessee’s Kristen Stage who swam 4: 38.50.

Thomas had an impressive weekend, setting a few meet and pool records. The swimmer was even named the High-Point Swimmer of the Meet.

Leah Thomas of Penn briefly defeats Isaac Henig of Yale in the 100 Free Ivy League Championship

But the competition that Thomas will face will be against some of the top swimmers in the country.

Next month comes the debate over the prospect of greatness in Atlanta that has cast a shadow over swimmers in the 2021-22 season – over whether transgender female athletes should compete against biological women.

Thomas had some support at Blodgett Pool last week. Each member of the Ivy League flag representing the school displayed an “8 Against Hate” sign above the pool, and several athletes were seen wearing shirts with the same slogan.

Leah Thomas’s 16 teammates urge Penn, Ivy League not to fight new US swimming rules on trans athletes

Last month, the controversy finally reached the doorstep of the NCAA. The governing body of college athletics has announced its updated transgender participation policy, saying eligibility will be determined on the basis of sport. If there is no national governing body for the sport, the NCAA Sport will follow the policy of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The NCAA says its policy will take effect in March, the Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, starting March 16-19.

On February 1, USA Swimming updated its policy requiring transgender athletes competing at an elite level to have low levels of testosterone – half of what Thomas was allowed to compete – for at least 36 months before qualifying. Thomas’ future in the pool was immediately uncertain.

However, the NCAA said last week that the committee’s administrative subcommittee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CMAS) decided that it would not change its testosterone guidelines at all, saying that “additional changes at this time may be unfair and 2022 NCAA women swim Potentially detrimental effects on schools and student-athletes wishing to compete in the championship. “

The decision paved the way for Thomas to compete in the NCAA Championship.