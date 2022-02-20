Sports

Penn’s Lia Thomas narrowly beats Yale’s Iszac Henig in 100 free at Ivy League Championships

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Penn’s Lia Thomas narrowly beats Yale’s Iszac Henig in 100 free at Ivy League Championships
Written by admin
Penn’s Lia Thomas narrowly beats Yale’s Iszac Henig in 100 free at Ivy League Championships

Penn’s Lia Thomas narrowly beats Yale’s Iszac Henig in 100 free at Ivy League Championships

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Penn’s Leah Thomas briefly defeated Yale’s Isaac Henig in the 100m free at the Ivy League Championships on Saturday night and set a new meet record in the event.

Thomas finished with 47.63 and Henig finished with 47.82. Thomas’s mark is also a record for Harvard University’s Blitz Pool, where the meeting took place.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Leah Thomas of Penn, left, and Isaac Henig of Yale, right, prepare to swim in the individual qualifying round of the 100-yard Freestyle at the Harvard University Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Cambridge, Mass.

Leah Thomas of Penn, left, and Isaac Henig of Yale, right, prepare to swim in the individual qualifying round of the 100-yard Freestyle at the Harvard University Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Cambridge, Mass.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

Henig, who is changing from female to male and using male pronouns, gained some momentum to run. He set a meet record in the preliminary race early Saturday and even surpassed Thomas. He was the first to lead back and forth before launching the Thomas Jet.

This is Thomas’ third personal win of the week.

Thomas ran in his first personal event on Thursday and won faithfully.

The seniors got off to a slow start at 500 and had to come back against Princeton’s Eli Marquard. But Thomas dragged him to the midpoint of the race. He finished in 4:37:32 time and took first place.

On Friday night, Thomas set a record on his way to winning another conference title in the 200-yard freestyle competition. He finished in first place with a mark of 1: 43.12, setting a record for the event and in the blister pool.

READ Also  Pochettino arrival yet to dispel PSG belief about Liverpool, Mbappe deal

Transling swimmer Leah Thomas, Isaac Henig Clover in Ivy League competition qualification debate

Leah Thomas of Penn, left, Isaac Henig of Yale, right, leaving the pool deck as she prepares to swim in the heat of a 100-yard freestyle qualifier at Harvard University's Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Leah Thomas of Penn, left, Isaac Henig of Yale, right, leaving the pool deck as she prepares to swim in the heat of a 100-yard freestyle qualifier at Harvard University’s Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

This win gave Thomas some momentum to advance to the NCAA Championship.

There were some questions about whether he would be able to compete because of the NCAA’s recently updated transgender participation policy.

Last month, the governing body of college athletics announced its updated transgender participation policy, saying eligibility would be determined on a sporting basis. If there is no national board of directors for the sport, the NCAA will follow the policy of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The NCAA says its policy will take effect from March, the Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, starting March 16-19.

On February 1, USA Swimming updated its policy requiring transgender athletes competing at an elite level to have low levels of testosterone – half of what Thomas was allowed to compete – for at least 36 months before qualifying. Thomas’ future in the pool was immediately uncertain.

Leah Thomas of Penn, right, Isaac Hennig of Yale smiles as she prepares to swim in the individual qualifying round of the 100-yard Freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Saturday, February 19, 2022, Cambridge, Mass.

Leah Thomas of Penn, right, Isaac Hennig of Yale smiles as she prepares to swim in the individual qualifying round of the 100-yard Freestyle at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Saturday, February 19, 2022, Cambridge, Mass.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

READ Also  IPL 2021 MI Vs DC Live Cricket Full Scorecard 46th Match - IPL 2021, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score: Delhi wins the toss, Mumbai will bat first

However, the NCAA said last week that the committee’s administrative subcommittee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CMAS) decided that it would not change its testosterone guidelines at all, saying that “additional changes at this time may be unfair and 2022 NCAA women swim Potentially detrimental effects on schools and student-athletes wishing to compete in the championship. “

The decision paved the way for Thomas to compete in the NCAA Championship.

#Penns #Lia #Thomas #narrowly #beats #Yales #Iszac #Henig #free #Ivy #League #Championships

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Solskjaer looks to landmark, says that's when Man Utd can get talk about title

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment