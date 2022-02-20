Penn’s Lia Thomas narrowly beats Yale’s Iszac Henig in 100 free at Ivy League Championships



Penn’s Leah Thomas briefly defeated Yale’s Isaac Henig in the 100m free at the Ivy League Championships on Saturday night and set a new meet record in the event.

Thomas finished with 47.63 and Henig finished with 47.82. Thomas’s mark is also a record for Harvard University’s Blitz Pool, where the meeting took place.

Henig, who is changing from female to male and using male pronouns, gained some momentum to run. He set a meet record in the preliminary race early Saturday and even surpassed Thomas. He was the first to lead back and forth before launching the Thomas Jet.

This is Thomas’ third personal win of the week.

Thomas ran in his first personal event on Thursday and won faithfully.

The seniors got off to a slow start at 500 and had to come back against Princeton’s Eli Marquard. But Thomas dragged him to the midpoint of the race. He finished in 4:37:32 time and took first place.

On Friday night, Thomas set a record on his way to winning another conference title in the 200-yard freestyle competition. He finished in first place with a mark of 1: 43.12, setting a record for the event and in the blister pool.

This win gave Thomas some momentum to advance to the NCAA Championship.

There were some questions about whether he would be able to compete because of the NCAA’s recently updated transgender participation policy.

Last month, the governing body of college athletics announced its updated transgender participation policy, saying eligibility would be determined on a sporting basis. If there is no national board of directors for the sport, the NCAA will follow the policy of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The NCAA says its policy will take effect from March, the Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, starting March 16-19.

On February 1, USA Swimming updated its policy requiring transgender athletes competing at an elite level to have low levels of testosterone – half of what Thomas was allowed to compete – for at least 36 months before qualifying. Thomas’ future in the pool was immediately uncertain.

However, the NCAA said last week that the committee’s administrative subcommittee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CMAS) decided that it would not change its testosterone guidelines at all, saying that “additional changes at this time may be unfair and 2022 NCAA women swim Potentially detrimental effects on schools and student-athletes wishing to compete in the championship. “

The decision paved the way for Thomas to compete in the NCAA Championship.