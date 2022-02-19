Sports

Penn’s Lia Thomas picks up victory in 200 free at Ivy League Championships, sets meet record

Penn's Lia Thomas picks up victory in 200 free at Ivy League Championships, sets meet record
Penn’s Lia Thomas picks up victory in 200 free at Ivy League Championships, sets meet record

Penn’s Lia Thomas picks up victory in 200 free at Ivy League Championships, sets meet record

Penn transgender swimmer Leah Thomas is the Ivy League champion for the second time this week.

On Friday night, Thomas set out to set a meet record by dominating the 200-yard freestyle competition and re-establishing himself as the conference champion. She finished first with a mark of 1: 43.12, setting a record for meeting at Harvard University’s Blitz Pool.

Leah Thomas of Penn dives into the warm-up pool at Harvard University's Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leah Thomas of Penn dives into the warm-up pool at Harvard University’s Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

The previous set was set by Mickey Dahl of Harvard. He set a pool record in 2018 with a 1: 45.00 mark and in 2020 with a 1: 47.78 mark.

Harvard finished No. 2 and 3. Samantha Shelton finished with 1: 45.82 and Molly Hamlin got 1: 47.33.

This is the second time Thomas has declared himself the winner of an individual race.

Penn’s Leah Thomas won the Ivy League Championship in the 500’s

Leah Thomas of Penn waits to swim in the heat of a qualifying 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Friday, February 18, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass.

Leah Thomas of Penn waits to swim in the heat of a qualifying 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Friday, February 18, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

He won the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday night. He started a slow start to the event and had to fight Princeton’s Eli Marquard at the start of the race but was able to pull off in the end. Thomas 4: 37.32 Mark finished.

Thomas’ teammate Katherine Burrocker finished second with a time of 4: 44.83 and Anna Sophia Calandage of Penn finished fourth with a time of 4: 47.54.

Thomas took the win about seven seconds ahead of Burrocker and set a record of 500 in the blitz pool.

Leah Thomas of Pennsylvania, right, congratulates Samantha Shelton of Harvard Thomas on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Cambridge, after setting a meet and pool record in the 200-yard freestyle final at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships.

Leah Thomas of Pennsylvania, right, congratulates Samantha Shelton of Harvard Thomas on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Cambridge, after setting a meet and pool record in the 200-yard freestyle final at the Ivy League Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
(AP Photo / Mary Shoalum)

Thomas has been in the national spotlight for debating whether transgender female athletes should be able to compete against organic women at sporting events. He got all-cleared to compete in the days leading up to the conference championship.

He has a few more incidents on Saturday night.

