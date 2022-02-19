Penn’s Lia Thomas picks up victory in 200 free at Ivy League Championships, sets meet record



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Penn transgender swimmer Leah Thomas is the Ivy League champion for the second time this week.

On Friday night, Thomas set out to set a meet record by dominating the 200-yard freestyle competition and re-establishing himself as the conference champion. She finished first with a mark of 1: 43.12, setting a record for meeting at Harvard University’s Blitz Pool.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The previous set was set by Mickey Dahl of Harvard. He set a pool record in 2018 with a 1: 45.00 mark and in 2020 with a 1: 47.78 mark.

Harvard finished No. 2 and 3. Samantha Shelton finished with 1: 45.82 and Molly Hamlin got 1: 47.33.

This is the second time Thomas has declared himself the winner of an individual race.

Penn’s Leah Thomas won the Ivy League Championship in the 500’s

He won the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday night. He started a slow start to the event and had to fight Princeton’s Eli Marquard at the start of the race but was able to pull off in the end. Thomas 4: 37.32 Mark finished.

Thomas’ teammate Katherine Burrocker finished second with a time of 4: 44.83 and Anna Sophia Calandage of Penn finished fourth with a time of 4: 47.54.

Thomas took the win about seven seconds ahead of Burrocker and set a record of 500 in the blitz pool.

Thomas has been in the national spotlight for debating whether transgender female athletes should be able to compete against organic women at sporting events. He got all-cleared to compete in the days leading up to the conference championship.

He has a few more incidents on Saturday night.