Penn’s Lia Thomas wins Ivy League Championship in 500 free



Penn transgender swimmer Leah Thomas won an Ivy League championship in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday night, her first personal win of the week.

Thomas started slow in the event and had to fight Princeton’s Eli Marquard at the start of the race. Thomas went ahead with the midpoint of the race.

He finished with a time of 4:37:32 and took first place in the Quakers with 32 points for total team rankings. Thomas’ teammate Katherine Burrocker finished second with a time of 4: 44.83 and Anna Sophia Calandage of Penn finished fourth with a time of 4: 47.54.

Thomas took the win about seven seconds ahead of Burokar and set a record in Harvard University’s Blitz Pool.

Marquardt finished third with a time of 4: 46.63

Thomas also ran in the 200-yard freestyle relay. She finished fourth with teammates Margot Kakzorowski, Hannah Kannan and Camry Carter.

On Wednesday night, Thomas Payne competed in the 800-yard freestyle relay with Kalandaze, Kakzoroski and Bridget O’Leary. Thomas Riley swam the first leg and got some challenges from Isaac Henig of Yale, who is transforming from a woman to a man. Thomas spent most of his first leg swimming behind Hennig before the next Penn swimmer jumped into the water.

Thomas was just in first place after the first leg, finishing with 1: 44.50 where Henig had 1: 44.65.

Thomas has been in the spotlight for debating whether transgender female athletes should be able to compete against organic women at sporting events. He got all-cleared to compete in the days leading up to the conference championship.

He is expected to swim in several events a week.