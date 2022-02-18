Sports

Penn’s Lia Thomas wins Ivy League Championship in 500 free

Penn’s Lia Thomas wins Ivy League Championship in 500 free

Penn transgender swimmer Leah Thomas won an Ivy League championship in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday night, her first personal win of the week.

Thomas started slow in the event and had to fight Princeton’s Eli Marquard at the start of the race. Thomas went ahead with the midpoint of the race.

Leah Thomas of Penn is waiting to compete in qualifying for the 500-yard freestyle event at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., On Thursday, February 17, 2022.

He finished with a time of 4:37:32 and took first place in the Quakers with 32 points for total team rankings. Thomas’ teammate Katherine Burrocker finished second with a time of 4: 44.83 and Anna Sophia Calandage of Penn finished fourth with a time of 4: 47.54.

Thomas took the win about seven seconds ahead of Burokar and set a record in Harvard University’s Blitz Pool.

Leah Thomas jumps third in Penn 800-yard freestyle relay to Ivy League Championship

Leah Thomas of Penn is waiting to compete in qualifying for the 500-yard freestyle event at the Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University, Cambridge, Mass., On Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Marquardt finished third with a time of 4: 46.63

On Wednesday night, Thomas Payne competed in the 800-yard freestyle relay with Kalandadze, Margot Kakzorski and Bridget O’Leary. Thomas Riley swam the first leg and got some challenges from Isaac Henig of Yale, who is transforming from a woman to a man. Thomas spent most of his first leg swimming behind Hennig before the next Penn swimmer jumped into the water.

Thomas was just in first place after the first leg, finishing with 1: 44.50 where Henig had 1: 44.65.

Thomas has been in the spotlight for debating whether transgender female athletes should be able to compete against organic women at sporting events. He got all-cleared to compete in the days leading up to the conference championship.

Leah Thomas of Penn warms up before the team relay event at Harvard University's Ivy League Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Cambridge, Mass. Thomas, who is transforming into a woman, is swimming for the University of Pennsylvania women's team.

He is expected to swim in several events a week.

